Maruti Suzuki expects twice as much volume growth as its peers in FY24

"Most of the issues coming in the way of the company performing to its full potential earlier are past us," Bhargava said at a post-earnings press conference. “One manifestation of this is the fact that our quarterly results are the best we've had in our history so far. Now that we've crossed 1 million units in sales in the first half of the year (it sold 1,050,085 vehicles from April to September), the probability of doing 2 million in production is very, very high now", Bhargava said.