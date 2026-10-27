Maruti Suzuki flags rural demand risks as Q2 profit falls 26%

Maruti Suzuki has warned that weak monsoon rains could weigh on rural demand just as India’s largest carmaker grapples with a third consecutive quarterly decline in profit, highlighting the pressure on earnings even as vehicle sales remain strong.

The New Delhi-based company on Tuesday reported a 26% year-on-year drop in net profit to ₹2,466 crore for the July-September quarter of fiscal year 2027 (Q2FY27), hurt by higher commodity prices, rising logistics costs, and investments to expand capacity.

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Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin fell by more than three percentage points to 9.4%, underscoring the squeeze on profitability. Revenue, however, rose 26% to ₹53,356 crore, while total sales volume increased 27% to 696,654 units, buoyed by growth in domestic and export markets.

Rural demand in focus

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Maruti Suzuki's Q2FY27 profit fall 26%? ⌵ Net profit fell to ₹2,466 crore, mainly due to higher commodity prices, rising logistics costs and investments to expand capacity. These pressures reduced profitability despite strong sales growth. 2 How did Maruti Suzuki perform in Q2FY27? ⌵ Revenue rose 26% year on year to ₹53,356 crore, and total sales volume increased 27% to 696,654 units. Net profit declined 26% to ₹2,466 crore, while the Ebitda margin fell to 9.4%. 3 Could weak monsoon rains affect Maruti Suzuki's rural demand? ⌵ Maruti Suzuki said deficient rains in some states could create stress in rural markets, but it had not seen an impact during the festive season. The company said it would continue to monitor demand. 4 How large is Maruti Suzuki's pending order book? ⌵ Maruti Suzuki reported a pending order book of nearly 265,000 vehicles. The company said this provides some visibility on demand in the coming months. 5 How is Maruti Suzuki trying to protect its margins? ⌵ The company has raised prices three times in 2026 to help offset higher input costs and expects further increases over the next two quarters, depending on commodity prices. It is also working to control costs, including marketing and other expenses.

Maruti Suzuki is watching for signs of a slowdown in rural demand due to deficient monsoon rains in some states, though the company has yet to see an impact during the ongoing festive season.

“Some of the states are facing stress (owing to El Niño effect). Rajasthan, MP, Karnataka, I am aware of it. So I would say let's wait and watch. But so far, we are not seeing the impact because it is festival time,” Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer of marketing and sales, said during a post-results media conference.

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“The response is pretty good. Right now, we have also got a pending orderbook of almost 2.65 lakhs. In times to come, we have to wait and watch. Maybe there could be some stress coming from the rural market,” Banerjee noted.

Earlier this year, tractor makers warned that the potential impact of El Niño on the monsoon could hurt sales growth by affecting farmers’ earnings.

For now, Maruti remains upbeat about near-term demand, despite a tougher year-on-year comparison following last year’s goods and services tax (GST) cuts, which took effect on 22 September 2025.

“Currently, we are maintaining a good momentum,” Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and chief executive at Maruti Suzuki, said during the post results media conference. “Although last year’s base is very high after September because of GST cuts. But still, we are maintaining, I think, over and above last year's sales numbers. So I think we are pretty positive about the near future.”

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The company also said its pending order book of nearly 265,000 vehicles offers some visibility on demand in the coming months.

Margins under pressure Maruti has raised prices three times so far in 2026 to offset rising input costs and expects further increases over the next two quarters, depending on commodity price movements. Dealers have warned that repeated price hikes could weigh on sales by making vehicles less affordable, particularly as financing costs rise.

The company is also stepping up efforts to control costs and shore up margins after several quarters of declining profitability.

Chief financial officer Arnab Roy said the sequential improvement in Ebitda margin, from 8.6% in the June quarter to 9.4% in September, indicated that some recovery was already under way. Maruti is also seeking to contain marketing and other expenses to offset cost pressures.

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Automakers’ commentary on costs and demand is being closely watched as India contends with elevated inflation and a high base of vehicle sales following last year’s GST cuts.

Maruti is the first carmaker to report its fiscal second-quarter results, with Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd scheduled to follow over the next two weeks.

About the Author Ayaan Kartik Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging...Read More ✕ Ayaan Kartik Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.