Maruti Suzuki India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 48.89% YOY

Maruti Suzuki India Q1 Results Live : Maruti Suzuki India declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.64% & the profit increased by 48.89% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 7% and the profit decreased by 4.87%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.9% q-o-q & increased by 19.71% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 3.77% q-o-q & increased by 68.73% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹119.58 for Q1 which increased by 43.06% Y-o-Y.
Maruti Suzuki India has delivered 5.03% return in the last 1 week, 28.75% return in last 6 months and 27.31% YTD return.
Currently the Maruti Suzuki India has a market cap of ₹412364.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹13375 & ₹9254.15 respectively.
As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 37 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating &12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.
Maruti Suzuki India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|35779.4
|38471.2
|-7%
|32338.5
|+10.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1757.9
|1570.9
|+11.9%
|1468.5
|+19.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1331.7
|1298.3
|+2.57%
|747.8
|+78.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|32004.5
|34548.4
|-7.36%
|30101.2
|+6.32%
|Operating Income
|3774.9
|3922.8
|-3.77%
|2237.3
|+68.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4835.7
|5107.6
|-5.32%
|3231.4
|+49.65%
|Net Income
|3759.7
|3952.3
|-4.87%
|2525.2
|+48.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|119.58
|125.71
|-4.88%
|83.59
|+43.06%
