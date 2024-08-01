Maruti Suzuki India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 48.89% YOY

Maruti Suzuki India Q1 Results Live : Maruti Suzuki India declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.64% & the profit increased by 48.89% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 7% and the profit decreased by 4.87%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.9% q-o-q & increased by 19.71% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.77% q-o-q & increased by 68.73% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹119.58 for Q1 which increased by 43.06% Y-o-Y.

Maruti Suzuki India has delivered 5.03% return in the last 1 week, 28.75% return in last 6 months and 27.31% YTD return.

Currently the Maruti Suzuki India has a market cap of ₹412364.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹13375 & ₹9254.15 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 37 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating &12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Maruti Suzuki India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 35779.4 38471.2 -7% 32338.5 +10.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1757.9 1570.9 +11.9% 1468.5 +19.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 1331.7 1298.3 +2.57% 747.8 +78.08% Total Operating Expense 32004.5 34548.4 -7.36% 30101.2 +6.32% Operating Income 3774.9 3922.8 -3.77% 2237.3 +68.73% Net Income Before Taxes 4835.7 5107.6 -5.32% 3231.4 +49.65% Net Income 3759.7 3952.3 -4.87% 2525.2 +48.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 119.58 125.71 -4.88% 83.59 +43.06%