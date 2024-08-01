Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Maruti Suzuki India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 48.89% YOY

Maruti Suzuki India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 48.89% YOY

Livemint

Maruti Suzuki India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.64% YoY & profit increased by 48.89% YoY

Maruti Suzuki India Q1 Results Live

Maruti Suzuki India Q1 Results Live : Maruti Suzuki India declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.64% & the profit increased by 48.89% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 7% and the profit decreased by 4.87%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.9% q-o-q & increased by 19.71% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.77% q-o-q & increased by 68.73% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 119.58 for Q1 which increased by 43.06% Y-o-Y.

Maruti Suzuki India has delivered 5.03% return in the last 1 week, 28.75% return in last 6 months and 27.31% YTD return.

Currently the Maruti Suzuki India has a market cap of 412364.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of 13375 & 9254.15 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 37 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating &12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Maruti Suzuki India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue35779.438471.2-7%32338.5+10.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1757.91570.9+11.9%1468.5+19.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization1331.71298.3+2.57%747.8+78.08%
Total Operating Expense32004.534548.4-7.36%30101.2+6.32%
Operating Income3774.93922.8-3.77%2237.3+68.73%
Net Income Before Taxes4835.75107.6-5.32%3231.4+49.65%
Net Income3759.73952.3-4.87%2525.2+48.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS119.58125.71-4.88%83.59+43.06%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3759.7Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹35779.4Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.