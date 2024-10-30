Maruti Suzuki India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 18.05% YOY

Maruti Suzuki India Q2 Results Live : Maruti Suzuki India declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, revealing a modest increase in revenue by 0.29% year-on-year, while profit saw a significant decrease of 18.05% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a quarter-on-quarter comparison, revenue grew by 4.67%, yet profit experienced a drop of 17.48%. This highlights the challenges faced by the automotive giant amid fluctuating market conditions.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decrease of 4.39% when compared to the previous quarter; however, they rose by 10.54% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs.

Operating income also took a hit, down by 4.29% on a quarterly basis and 9.12% year-on-year, reflecting ongoing pressures in the automotive sector.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹98.68 for Q2, marking an 18.05% decrease year-on-year, further underscoring the profit challenges faced by Maruti Suzuki.

In terms of stock performance, Maruti Suzuki India has reported a -7.36% return in the past week, a more substantial -13.82% return over the last six months, although it maintains a positive 7.22% year-to-date return.

As of now, Maruti Suzuki India boasts a market capitalization of ₹347,289.1 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹13,680 and a low of ₹9,737.65.

Analyst sentiment is mixed; out of 39 analysts covering the company, 1 has issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 a Sell rating, 12 a Hold rating, 11 a Buy rating, and 13 a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Oct, 2024, is to Buy, reflecting optimism despite the current quarterly challenges.

Maruti Suzuki India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 37449.2 35779.4 +4.67% 37339.3 +0.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1680.7 1757.9 -4.39% 1520.4 +10.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 1385.7 1331.7 +4.05% 1341.9 +3.26% Total Operating Expense 33836.1 32004.5 +5.72% 33363.5 +1.42% Operating Income 3613.1 3774.9 -4.29% 3975.8 -9.12% Net Income Before Taxes 5140.6 4835.7 +6.31% 4892.2 +5.08% Net Income 3102.5 3759.7 -17.48% 3786 -18.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 98.68 119.58 -17.48% 120.42 -18.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3102.5Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹37449.2Cr

