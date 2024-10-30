Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Maruti Suzuki India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 18.05% YOY

Maruti Suzuki India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 18.05% YOY

Livemint

Maruti Suzuki India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 0.29% YoY & profit decreased by 18.05% YoY.

Maruti Suzuki India Q2 Results Live

Maruti Suzuki India Q2 Results Live : Maruti Suzuki India declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, revealing a modest increase in revenue by 0.29% year-on-year, while profit saw a significant decrease of 18.05% compared to the same quarter last year.

In a quarter-on-quarter comparison, revenue grew by 4.67%, yet profit experienced a drop of 17.48%. This highlights the challenges faced by the automotive giant amid fluctuating market conditions.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decrease of 4.39% when compared to the previous quarter; however, they rose by 10.54% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs.

Operating income also took a hit, down by 4.29% on a quarterly basis and 9.12% year-on-year, reflecting ongoing pressures in the automotive sector.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 98.68 for Q2, marking an 18.05% decrease year-on-year, further underscoring the profit challenges faced by Maruti Suzuki.

In terms of stock performance, Maruti Suzuki India has reported a -7.36% return in the past week, a more substantial -13.82% return over the last six months, although it maintains a positive 7.22% year-to-date return.

As of now, Maruti Suzuki India boasts a market capitalization of 347,289.1 Crores, with a 52-week high of 13,680 and a low of 9,737.65.

Analyst sentiment is mixed; out of 39 analysts covering the company, 1 has issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 a Sell rating, 12 a Hold rating, 11 a Buy rating, and 13 a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Oct, 2024, is to Buy, reflecting optimism despite the current quarterly challenges.

Maruti Suzuki India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue37449.235779.4+4.67%37339.3+0.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1680.71757.9-4.39%1520.4+10.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization1385.71331.7+4.05%1341.9+3.26%
Total Operating Expense33836.132004.5+5.72%33363.5+1.42%
Operating Income3613.13774.9-4.29%3975.8-9.12%
Net Income Before Taxes5140.64835.7+6.31%4892.2+5.08%
Net Income3102.53759.7-17.48%3786-18.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS98.68119.58-17.48%120.42-18.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3102.5Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹37449.2Cr

