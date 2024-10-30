Maruti Suzuki India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 18.05% YOY

Maruti Suzuki India Q2 Results Live : Maruti Suzuki India declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, revealing a modest increase in revenue by 0.29% year-on-year, while profit saw a significant decrease of 18.05% compared to the same quarter last year.
In a quarter-on-quarter comparison, revenue grew by 4.67%, yet profit experienced a drop of 17.48%. This highlights the challenges faced by the automotive giant amid fluctuating market conditions.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decrease of 4.39% when compared to the previous quarter; however, they rose by 10.54% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs.
Operating income also took a hit, down by 4.29% on a quarterly basis and 9.12% year-on-year, reflecting ongoing pressures in the automotive sector.
Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹98.68 for Q2, marking an 18.05% decrease year-on-year, further underscoring the profit challenges faced by Maruti Suzuki.
In terms of stock performance, Maruti Suzuki India has reported a -7.36% return in the past week, a more substantial -13.82% return over the last six months, although it maintains a positive 7.22% year-to-date return.
As of now, Maruti Suzuki India boasts a market capitalization of ₹347,289.1 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹13,680 and a low of ₹9,737.65.
Analyst sentiment is mixed; out of 39 analysts covering the company, 1 has issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 a Sell rating, 12 a Hold rating, 11 a Buy rating, and 13 a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 30 Oct, 2024, is to Buy, reflecting optimism despite the current quarterly challenges.
Maruti Suzuki India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|37449.2
|35779.4
|+4.67%
|37339.3
|+0.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1680.7
|1757.9
|-4.39%
|1520.4
|+10.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1385.7
|1331.7
|+4.05%
|1341.9
|+3.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|33836.1
|32004.5
|+5.72%
|33363.5
|+1.42%
|Operating Income
|3613.1
|3774.9
|-4.29%
|3975.8
|-9.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5140.6
|4835.7
|+6.31%
|4892.2
|+5.08%
|Net Income
|3102.5
|3759.7
|-17.48%
|3786
|-18.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|98.68
|119.58
|-17.48%
|120.42
|-18.05%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3102.5Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹37449.2Cr
