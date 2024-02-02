Maruti Suzuki India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 33.28% YoY

Maruti Suzuki India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 14.57% and the profit increased by 33.28% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.25% and the profit decreased by 15.3%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.66% q-o-q and increased by 10.71% YoY.
The operating income was down by 21.06% q-o-q but increased by 45.05% YoY.
The EPS for Q3 FY24 is ₹102, which increased by 33.28% YoY.
Maruti Suzuki India has delivered a 3.31% return in the last 1 week, a 5.52% return in the last 6 months, and a -1.12% YTD return.
Currently, Maruti Suzuki India has a market cap of ₹320,278.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹10,932.85 and ₹8,130 respectively.
As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 37 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 18 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Maruti Suzuki India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|33512.8
|37339.3
|-10.25%
|29251.1
|+14.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1530.4
|1520.4
|+0.66%
|1382.3
|+10.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1301.5
|1341.9
|-3.01%
|1209.3
|+7.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|30374.3
|33363.5
|-8.96%
|27087.3
|+12.13%
|Operating Income
|3138.5
|3975.8
|-21.06%
|2163.8
|+45.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4155.6
|4892.2
|-15.06%
|3027.1
|+37.28%
|Net Income
|3206.8
|3786
|-15.3%
|2406.1
|+33.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|102
|120.42
|-15.3%
|76.53
|+33.28%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3206.8Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹33512.8Cr
