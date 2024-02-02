Maruti Suzuki India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 33.28% YoY

Maruti Suzuki India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 14.57% and the profit increased by 33.28% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.25% and the profit decreased by 15.3%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.66% q-o-q and increased by 10.71% YoY.

The operating income was down by 21.06% q-o-q but increased by 45.05% YoY.

The EPS for Q3 FY24 is ₹102, which increased by 33.28% YoY.

Maruti Suzuki India has delivered a 3.31% return in the last 1 week, a 5.52% return in the last 6 months, and a -1.12% YTD return.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki India has a market cap of ₹320,278.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹10,932.85 and ₹8,130 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 37 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 18 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Maruti Suzuki India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 33512.8 37339.3 -10.25% 29251.1 +14.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1530.4 1520.4 +0.66% 1382.3 +10.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 1301.5 1341.9 -3.01% 1209.3 +7.62% Total Operating Expense 30374.3 33363.5 -8.96% 27087.3 +12.13% Operating Income 3138.5 3975.8 -21.06% 2163.8 +45.05% Net Income Before Taxes 4155.6 4892.2 -15.06% 3027.1 +37.28% Net Income 3206.8 3786 -15.3% 2406.1 +33.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 102 120.42 -15.3% 76.53 +33.28%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3206.8Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹33512.8Cr

