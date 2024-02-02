Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Maruti Suzuki India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 33.28% YoY

Livemint

Maruti Suzuki India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 14.57% YoY & Profit Increased by 33.28% YoY

Maruti Suzuki India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Maruti Suzuki India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 14.57% and the profit increased by 33.28% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.25% and the profit decreased by 15.3%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.66% q-o-q and increased by 10.71% YoY.

The operating income was down by 21.06% q-o-q but increased by 45.05% YoY.

The EPS for Q3 FY24 is 102, which increased by 33.28% YoY.

Maruti Suzuki India has delivered a 3.31% return in the last 1 week, a 5.52% return in the last 6 months, and a -1.12% YTD return.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki India has a market cap of 320,278.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 10,932.85 and 8,130 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 37 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 18 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Maruti Suzuki India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue33512.837339.3-10.25%29251.1+14.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1530.41520.4+0.66%1382.3+10.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization1301.51341.9-3.01%1209.3+7.62%
Total Operating Expense30374.333363.5-8.96%27087.3+12.13%
Operating Income3138.53975.8-21.06%2163.8+45.05%
Net Income Before Taxes4155.64892.2-15.06%3027.1+37.28%
Net Income3206.83786-15.3%2406.1+33.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS102120.42-15.3%76.53+33.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3206.8Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹33512.8Cr

