Maruti Suzuki India Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 16.22% YOY, profit at ₹3726.9 crore and revenue at ₹38764.3 crore

Maruti Suzuki India Q3 Results 2025:Maruti Suzuki India declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 15.67% and a profit rise of 16.22% year-over-year. The company's profit stood at ₹3726.9 crore while revenue reached ₹38764.3 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Maruti Suzuki reported a revenue growth of 3.51% and a profit increase of 20.13%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 6.3% quarter-on-quarter and a significant increase of 16.74% year-on-year.
The operating income experienced a modest uptick of 0.95% quarter-on-quarter and a notable increase of 16.22% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹118.54, reflecting a 16.22% growth compared to the same period last year.
Despite the quarterly successes, Maruti Suzuki India has faced a -0.35% return in the last week and an -8.68% return over the last six months. However, the year-to-date return stands at a positive 10.31%. The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹376588.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹13680 and a low of ₹9913.
As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of the 38 analysts covering the stock, 3 analysts have issued a Sell rating, 7 have rated it as Hold, 11 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 17 analysts have recommended a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of this date remains a Buy.
Maruti Suzuki India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|38764.3
|37449.2
|+3.51%
|33512.8
|+15.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1786.6
|1680.7
|+6.3%
|1530.4
|+16.74%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1429
|1385.7
|+3.12%
|1301.5
|+9.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|35116.8
|33836.1
|+3.79%
|30374.3
|+15.61%
|Operating Income
|3647.5
|3613.1
|+0.95%
|3138.5
|+16.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4726
|5140.6
|-8.07%
|4155.6
|+13.73%
|Net Income
|3726.9
|3102.5
|+20.13%
|3206.8
|+16.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|118.54
|98.68
|+20.13%
|102
|+16.22%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹3726.9Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹38764.3Cr