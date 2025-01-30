Maruti Suzuki India Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 16.22% YOY, profit at ₹3726.9 crore and revenue at ₹38764.3 crore

Maruti Suzuki India Q3 Results 2025:Maruti Suzuki India declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 15.67% and a profit rise of 16.22% year-over-year. The company's profit stood at ₹3726.9 crore while revenue reached ₹38764.3 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Maruti Suzuki reported a revenue growth of 3.51% and a profit increase of 20.13%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 6.3% quarter-on-quarter and a significant increase of 16.74% year-on-year.

Maruti Suzuki India Q3 Results

The operating income experienced a modest uptick of 0.95% quarter-on-quarter and a notable increase of 16.22% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹118.54, reflecting a 16.22% growth compared to the same period last year.

Despite the quarterly successes, Maruti Suzuki India has faced a -0.35% return in the last week and an -8.68% return over the last six months. However, the year-to-date return stands at a positive 10.31%. The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹376588.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹13680 and a low of ₹9913.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of the 38 analysts covering the stock, 3 analysts have issued a Sell rating, 7 have rated it as Hold, 11 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 17 analysts have recommended a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of this date remains a Buy.

Maruti Suzuki India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 38764.3 37449.2 +3.51% 33512.8 +15.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1786.6 1680.7 +6.3% 1530.4 +16.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 1429 1385.7 +3.12% 1301.5 +9.8% Total Operating Expense 35116.8 33836.1 +3.79% 30374.3 +15.61% Operating Income 3647.5 3613.1 +0.95% 3138.5 +16.22% Net Income Before Taxes 4726 5140.6 -8.07% 4155.6 +13.73% Net Income 3726.9 3102.5 +20.13% 3206.8 +16.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 118.54 98.68 +20.13% 102 +16.22%

