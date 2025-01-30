Maruti Suzuki India Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 16.22% YOY, profit at ₹3726.9 crore and revenue at ₹38764.3 crore

Published30 Jan 2025
Maruti Suzuki India Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Maruti Suzuki India Q3 Results 2025:Maruti Suzuki India declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 15.67% and a profit rise of 16.22% year-over-year. The company's profit stood at 3726.9 crore while revenue reached 38764.3 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Maruti Suzuki reported a revenue growth of 3.51% and a profit increase of 20.13%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 6.3% quarter-on-quarter and a significant increase of 16.74% year-on-year.

Maruti Suzuki India Q3 Results

The operating income experienced a modest uptick of 0.95% quarter-on-quarter and a notable increase of 16.22% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 118.54, reflecting a 16.22% growth compared to the same period last year.

Despite the quarterly successes, Maruti Suzuki India has faced a -0.35% return in the last week and an -8.68% return over the last six months. However, the year-to-date return stands at a positive 10.31%. The company currently holds a market capitalization of 376588.3 crore, with a 52-week high of 13680 and a low of 9913.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of the 38 analysts covering the stock, 3 analysts have issued a Sell rating, 7 have rated it as Hold, 11 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 17 analysts have recommended a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of this date remains a Buy.

Maruti Suzuki India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue38764.337449.2+3.51%33512.8+15.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1786.61680.7+6.3%1530.4+16.74%
Depreciation/ Amortization14291385.7+3.12%1301.5+9.8%
Total Operating Expense35116.833836.1+3.79%30374.3+15.61%
Operating Income3647.53613.1+0.95%3138.5+16.22%
Net Income Before Taxes47265140.6-8.07%4155.6+13.73%
Net Income3726.93102.5+20.13%3206.8+16.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS118.5498.68+20.13%102+16.22%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:30 Jan 2025
