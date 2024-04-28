Hello User
Maruti Suzuki India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 47.05% YOY

Maruti Suzuki India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 47.05% YOY

Maruti Suzuki India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.43% YoY & profit increased by 47.05% YoY

Maruti Suzuki India Q4 Results Live

Maruti Suzuki India Q4 Results Live : Maruti Suzuki India declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 19.43% & the profit increased by 47.05% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.8% and the profit increased by 23.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.65% q-o-q & increased by 22.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 24.99% q-o-q & increased by 47.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 125.71 for Q4 which increased by 47.04% Y-o-Y.

Maruti Suzuki India has delivered 4.17% return in the last 1 week, 23.97% return in last 6 months and 25.43% YTD return.

Currently the Maruti Suzuki India has a market cap of 406286.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of 13073.95 & 8471.25 respectively.

Maruti Suzuki India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue38471.233512.8+14.8%32213.5+19.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1570.91530.4+2.65%1282.1+22.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization1298.31301.5-0.25%1239.9+4.71%
Total Operating Expense34548.430374.3+13.74%29559.7+16.88%
Operating Income3922.83138.5+24.99%2653.8+47.82%
Net Income Before Taxes5107.64155.6+22.91%3340.7+52.89%
Net Income3952.33206.8+23.25%2687.7+47.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS125.71102+23.25%85.49+47.04%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3952.3Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹38471.2Cr

