Maruti Suzuki India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 47.05% YOY

Maruti Suzuki India Q4 Results Live : Maruti Suzuki India declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 19.43% & the profit increased by 47.05% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.8% and the profit increased by 23.25%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.65% q-o-q & increased by 22.53% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 24.99% q-o-q & increased by 47.82% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹125.71 for Q4 which increased by 47.04% Y-o-Y.
Maruti Suzuki India has delivered 4.17% return in the last 1 week, 23.97% return in last 6 months and 25.43% YTD return.
Currently the Maruti Suzuki India has a market cap of ₹406286.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹13073.95 & ₹8471.25 respectively.
Maruti Suzuki India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|38471.2
|33512.8
|+14.8%
|32213.5
|+19.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1570.9
|1530.4
|+2.65%
|1282.1
|+22.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1298.3
|1301.5
|-0.25%
|1239.9
|+4.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|34548.4
|30374.3
|+13.74%
|29559.7
|+16.88%
|Operating Income
|3922.8
|3138.5
|+24.99%
|2653.8
|+47.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5107.6
|4155.6
|+22.91%
|3340.7
|+52.89%
|Net Income
|3952.3
|3206.8
|+23.25%
|2687.7
|+47.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|125.71
|102
|+23.25%
|85.49
|+47.04%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3952.3Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹38471.2Cr
