Maruti Suzuki India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 47.05% YOY

Maruti Suzuki India Q4 Results Live : Maruti Suzuki India declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 19.43% & the profit increased by 47.05% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.8% and the profit increased by 23.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.65% q-o-q & increased by 22.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 24.99% q-o-q & increased by 47.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹125.71 for Q4 which increased by 47.04% Y-o-Y.

Maruti Suzuki India has delivered 4.17% return in the last 1 week, 23.97% return in last 6 months and 25.43% YTD return.

Currently the Maruti Suzuki India has a market cap of ₹406286.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹13073.95 & ₹8471.25 respectively.

Maruti Suzuki India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 38471.2 33512.8 +14.8% 32213.5 +19.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1570.9 1530.4 +2.65% 1282.1 +22.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 1298.3 1301.5 -0.25% 1239.9 +4.71% Total Operating Expense 34548.4 30374.3 +13.74% 29559.7 +16.88% Operating Income 3922.8 3138.5 +24.99% 2653.8 +47.82% Net Income Before Taxes 5107.6 4155.6 +22.91% 3340.7 +52.89% Net Income 3952.3 3206.8 +23.25% 2687.7 +47.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 125.71 102 +23.25% 85.49 +47.04%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3952.3Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹38471.2Cr

