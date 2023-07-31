Maruti Suzuki India reports strong Q1FY24 performance with impressive vehicle sales and record net profit2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 07:28 PM IST
The company focused on reducing its carbon footprint, achieving the highest ever quarterly sales of CNG vehicles, surpassing 113,000 units. CNG penetration also increased to around 27%.
Business highlights for Q1 FY2023-24 at Maruti Suzuki India Limited showcase impressive growth and achievements in various areas. In the domestic market, passenger vehicle wholesales saw a significant 12.2% increase, outpacing the industry's growth rate. The company achieved a market share of approximately 20% in the SUV segment, supported by a robust product lineup. It also attained leadership in the price segment of INR 10-20 lakh. The debut of Invicto, powered by a strong hybrid powertrain, further strengthened their presence in the INR 20 lakh+ price range. The service network expanded to over 4,500 touchpoints, enhancing customer support.
