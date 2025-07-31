Pricey SUVs help small-car king Maruti Suzuki battle domestic blues
Summary
Revenue grew even as its sales in the domestic market have struggled, with the first three months seeing Maruti's total domestic sales fall 5% to 430,889. Growth was largely due sales of SUVs such as Grand Vitara, Fronx, Jimny and Brezza.
Maruti Suzuki saw its consolidated revenue grow by 10% in the June quarter on the back of growing sales of pricier sports utility vehicles (SUVs), but higher input prices weighed on the company’s profitability, which barely grew compared to last year.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story