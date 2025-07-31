Pricey SUVs help small-car king Maruti Suzuki battle domestic blues

Rare earth troubles

However, China's restrictions on rare earth magnets has clouded the outlook for all automakers, with Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava saying publicly that the company has stocks only until July. “It is a challenge… we do not see much impact yet as we are managing the situation. Consumption is higher EVs than in ICE vehicles but it is used in all," Bharti said, responding to a question on the impact of rare-earth magnet restrictions.