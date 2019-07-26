Maruti Suzuki today reported 27.3% fall in net profit for the April-June quarter, dragged down by lower sales. But it was better than what the Street had expected. Maruti Suzuki shares were up 2% in afternoon trade.

The car maker reported a net profit of 1,435.5 crore, down 27.3% compared to the same period if the previous year largely on account of lower sales volume and higher depreciation expenses.

During the quarter, the company registered net sales of 18,735.2 crore, down 14.1% compared to the same period previous year.

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 402,594 vehicles during the quarter, lower by 17.9% compared to the same period previous year. Sales in the domestic market stood at 374,481 units, lower by 19.3%. Exports were at 28,113 units.

