Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 145% to ₹2,485 crore; revenue rises 22% YoY2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 04:02 PM IST
During the first quarter of FY24, Maruti Suzuki's sales in the domestic market stood at 434,812 units, up by 9.1% over that in Q1FY23. The export sales were at 63,218 units as compared to 69,437 units in Q1FY23.
Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car manufacturer in the country, reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,485.1 crore in the quarter ended June 2023. The company’s net profit jumped by a robust 145% as compared to ₹1,012.8 crore in the same quarter last year.
