Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter ended June 2023 is expected to rise to ₹3,106 crore, while EBITDA margin likely to expand by 280 basis points (bps) YoY to 10%, led by benefits of lower raw material costs, ongoing improvement in the product mix (higher SUV sales), price hike and depreciation in Japanese Yen.