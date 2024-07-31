Maruti Suzuki Q1 results: Net profit rises 47% YoY to ₹3,650 crore, revenue at ₹3,577 crore

Maruti Suzuki Q1 results: Net profit rises 47% YoY to 3,650 crore, revenue at 33,875 crore

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 04:06 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Q1 results: Net profit rises 47% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,650 crore, revenue at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>33,875 crore.
Maruti Suzuki Q1 results: Net profit rises 47% YoY to ₹3,650 crore, revenue at ₹33,875 crore.

India's leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, posted a 46.9 per cent year-on-year increase in standalone profit for the June quarter, amounting to 3,650 crore, exceeding the Street's estimate of 3,467 crore.

Despite this, the Q1 revenue grew by 9.82 per cent year-on-year to 3,577 crore, which was below the projected 34,770 crore.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 04:06 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsMaruti Suzuki Q1 results: Net profit rises 47% YoY to ₹3,650 crore, revenue at ₹3,577 crore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    241.05
    03:56 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    7.4 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.60
    03:59 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    -1.4 (-0.77%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    148.85
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    3.75 (2.58%)

    Tata Steel

    165.35
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    1.3 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CCL Products India

    675.30
    03:41 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    59.65 (9.69%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    98.19
    03:54 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    6.89 (7.55%)

    Granules India

    630.35
    03:51 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    42.55 (7.24%)

    Ajanta Pharmaceuticals

    2,690.00
    03:29 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    167.25 (6.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue