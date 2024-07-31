Maruti Suzuki Q1 results: Net profit rises 47% YoY to ₹3,650 crore, revenue at ₹3,577 crore

India's leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, posted a 46.9 per cent year-on-year increase in standalone profit for the June quarter, amounting to ₹3,650 crore, exceeding the Street's estimate of ₹3,467 crore.

Despite this, the Q1 revenue grew by 9.82 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,577 crore, which was below the projected ₹34,770 crore.