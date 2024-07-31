Hello User
Maruti Suzuki Q1 results: Net profit rises 47% YoY to ₹3,650 crore, revenue at ₹3,577 crore

Livemint

India's leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, posted a 46.9 per cent year-on-year increase in standalone profit for the June quarter, amounting to 3,650 crore, exceeding the Street's estimate of 3,467 crore.

Despite this, the Q1 revenue grew by 9.82 per cent year-on-year to 3,577 crore, which was below the projected 34,770 crore.

