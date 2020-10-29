Maruti Suzuki Q2 net profit edges higher to 1,371 crore

India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki today reported a net profit of ₹1,371 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, up 1% compared to the same period previous year. Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 393,130 vehicles during the quarter, higher by 16.2% compared to the same period previous year.

Sales in the domestic market stood at 370,619 units, higher by 18.6%. Exports were at 22,511 units, lower by 12.7%.

During the quarter, Maruti registered net sales of ₹17,689 crore, higher by 9.7% compared to the same period previous year.

"In Q2, the performance improved on the back of some demand recovery and gradual improvement in supply conditions. Production across the Company’s factories and supply chain was progressively ramped up consistent with our policy of maximum safety of the people and following all prescribed protocols to ensure this," Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via