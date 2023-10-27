Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 80% YoY to ₹3,716.5 crore; stock hits record high on strong earnings
Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car manufacturer in the country, reported a standalone net profit of ₹3,716.5 crore in the quarter ended September 2023.
Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results: Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car manufacturer in the country, reported a standalone net profit of ₹3,716.5 crore in the quarter ended September 2023. The company’s net profit jumped by a robust 80.28% as compared to ₹2,061.5 crore in the same quarter last year.