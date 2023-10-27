Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results Preview: Net profit to rise 50%, revenue growth seen at 25% on volumes, rich product mix
Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results Preview: Maruti Suzuki is all set to announce its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Friday, October 27. India's largest car manufacturer is expected to report robust earnings on the back of healthy volumes, a rich product mix, and softer commodity costs, according to estimates by analysts and leading brokerage houses.