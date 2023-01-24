Maruti Suzuki Q3 net profit doubles; shares jump1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 01:29 PM IST
- Maruti Suzuki shares were trading more than 2% higher at ₹8,595 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals
Auto major Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Tuesday reported a significant rise in its net profit at ₹2,351 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23), which more than doubled as compared to ₹1,011 crore in the year ago quarter. The profit was better-than-expected on the back of healthy demand, as analysts on average had expected the company to report a profit of ₹1,881 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
