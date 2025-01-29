Maruti Suzuki Q3 result: India's largest automobile company, Maruti Suzuki India, on Wednesday, January 29, reported a 16.22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25) to ₹3,726.9 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹3,206.8 crore.

Total consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose 15.7 per cent YoY to ₹38,764.3 crore from ₹33,512.8 crore in the December quarter of FY24.

The company said in an exchange filing that its sales rose nearly 13 per cent year over year. It sold 5,66,213 vehicles during the quarter, compared to 5,01,207 units in the same quarter last year.

In the domestic market, it sold 4,66,993 units in the quarter against 4,29,422 units in last year's same quarter.