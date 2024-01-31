Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s top carmaker by sales, reported a 33% jump in its standalone net profit for the third quarter of FY24 at ₹3,130 crore from ₹2,351.3 crore in the year-ago period, led by strong demand for its sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

The company’s standalone revenue from operations in Q3FY24 increased 14.68% to ₹33,308.7 crore from ₹29,044.3 crore, YoY.

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 501,207 vehicles during the December quarter, registering a growth of 7.57% from 465,911 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

Despite the small car segment continuing to be subdued, the company’s sales in the domestic market increased 6.3% to 429,422 units from 403,929 units, YoY.

The company reported its highest-ever exports in any quarter during Q3FY24 at 71,785 units, up by 15.8% from 61,982 units, YoY.

For the first time, Maruti Suzuki crossed annual sales milestone of 2 million units in calendar year 2023.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter ended December 2023 increased 38% to RS 3,908 crore from ₹2,833 crore, YoY.

EBITDA margin improved by 190 basis points (bps) to 11.7% from 9.8% YoY, led by softening of commodity prices, improved capacity utilisation, cost reduction efforts and improved realization.

At 2:05 pm, Maruti Suzuki shares were trading 2.04% higher at ₹10,160.00 apiece on the BSE.

