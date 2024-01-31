Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results: Net profit jumps 33% to ₹3,130 crore, revenue grows 15% YoY
Maruti Suzuki's revenue from operations in Q3FY24 increased 14.68% to ₹33,308.7 crore from ₹29,044.3 crore, YoY. The company sold a total of 501,207 vehicles during the December quarter, registering a growth of 7.57% from 465,911 units sold in the same period of the previous year.
Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s top carmaker by sales, reported a 33% jump in its standalone net profit for the third quarter of FY24 at ₹3,130 crore from ₹2,351.3 crore in the year-ago period, led by strong demand for its sport utility vehicles (SUVs).
