Maruti Suzuki Q3 results preview: Net profit likely to rise over 20%, revenue may grow in double digits
The automaker's EBITDA margins are likely to decline by 150 bps QoQ to 11.5%.
India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is all set to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, on January 31. Analysts from various brokerages anticipate that the company is likely to experience a decline in margins on a sequential basis due to an unfavourable product mix and increased discounts offered during the December quarter.