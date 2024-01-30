India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is all set to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, on January 31. Analysts from various brokerages anticipate that the company is likely to experience a decline in margins on a sequential basis due to an unfavourable product mix and increased discounts offered during the December quarter.

According to estimates by brokerage firms, the four-wheeler manufacturer is expected to witness a 21% year-on-year growth in profit, reaching ₹2,838 crore for the October-to-December quarter.

“We expect revenues to increase by 14% YoY, led by an 8% YoY increase in volumes and a 6% YoY increase in ASPs due to price increases and richer product mix (higher mix of SUV segment) in 3QFY24," said brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities.

The firm further projects that the automaker's EBITDA margins are likely to decline by 150 bps QoQ to 11.5%. “We estimate EBITDA margins to decline by 150 bps QoQ to 11.5%, led by negative operating leverage benefit, higher discounts on account of the festive season, reversal of finished goods inventory and inferior product mix (200 bps decline in SUV segment mix) in 3QFY24," it said further.

Maruti Suzuki reported a robust 80% surge in its net profit, amounting to ₹3,716 crore in the previous quarter ending in September. Concurrently, the company witnessed a substantial 24% growth in revenues, which reached ₹37,062 crore.

“Volume growth of 8% YoY was driven by visible traction in UVs (60% YoY growth), while entry-level models declined 48% YoY. EBITDA margin likely to contract 70bp QoQ to 12.2%, due to an uptick in RM costs coupled with operating deleverage. We have slightly tweaked our FY24E/FY25E volumes to account for the weakness in the entry-level segment," said brokerage firm Motilal Oswal.

According to analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities, there is a projected 13% year-on-year growth in the company's passenger vehicle segment. In contrast, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) has demonstrated exceptional performance by surpassing industry standards, achieving a remarkable 26% year-on-year growth in passenger vehicle revenue for M&M's auto division. A report also highlighted the positive impact of the Japanese yen's depreciation against the Indian rupee on the company's prospects.

“Revenue growth YoY to be supported by better volume/realisation. EBITDA margin to expand on better net pricing. Watch out for demand outlook, particularly for rural/entry-level segments," the firm said.

