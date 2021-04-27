Maruti Suzuki today reported a net profit of ₹1,166 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, lower by 9.7% compared to the same period last year, partly attributed by the carmaker to lower non-operating income owing to mark-to-market loss on invested surplus.

During the quarter, the Maruti registered net sales of ₹2,295.86 crore, an increase of 33.6% compared to the same period previous year.

Maruti said that in the fourth quarter of the previous year (FY 2019-20) there was a significant decline in the sales volume largely owing to COVID-19 lockdown.

In the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, India's biggest carmaker by volume sold a total of 492,235 vehicles during the fourth quarter of quarter, higher by 27.8% compared to the same period previous year. Sales in the domestic market stood at 456,707 units, growing by 26.7%. Exports were at 35,528 units, higher by 44.4%.

The operating profit for the quarter was at ₹1,250 crore, a growth of 72.8% over the same period previous year on account of higher sales volume and cost reduction efforts despite steep commodity price increase, the company said.

The company also attributed the improvement in operating performance to improved capacity utilization, lower sales promotion expenses and increase in selling prices and cost reduction efforts.

The company announced a dividend of ₹45 per share.

