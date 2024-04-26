Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results: Revenue rises 19% YoY led by price hike & annual sales, dividend declared; 5 key highlights
Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results: Maruti Suzuki India announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Friday, April 26, reporting a rise of 48 per cent in net profit at ₹3,877.8 crore, compared to ₹2,623 crore in the corresponding period last year. The country's largest car maker's revenue from operations rose 19.3 per cent to ₹38,235 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, compared to ₹32,048 crore in the year-ago period.