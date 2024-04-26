Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results: Maruti Suzuki India announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Friday, April 26, reporting a rise of 48 per cent in net profit at ₹3,877.8 crore, compared to ₹2,623 crore in the corresponding period last year. The country's largest car maker's revenue from operations rose 19.3 per cent to ₹38,235 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, compared to ₹32,048 crore in the year-ago period.

For the first time, Maruti Suzuki India surpassed annual total sales milestone of two million units in FY24. The auto major continued to be the top exporter for the third consecutive year, now contributing around 41.8 per cent of the total passenger vehicle exports from India. It also registered its highest-ever exports.

Here are 5 key highlights of Maruti Suzuki Q4 scorecard:



1.P&L Account: Profit, Income & Revenue

Maruti Suzuki India reported a surge of 48 per cent in net profit during the March quarter on account of higher sales volume, favorable commodity prices, cost reduction efforts and higher non-operating income. For the reporting January-March quarter, the company's total expenses rose 16.3 per cent to ₹34,355 crore, driven by a more-than-10 per cent jump in input costs. The revenue from sales grew 19 per cent in the March quarter helped partly by a price hike implemented at the beginning of the quarter.



2.Dividend

Maruti Suzuki India's board recommended a dividend of ₹125 per equity share for FY24. ‘’The Board of Directors recommended highest-ever dividend of INR 125 per share (face value of ₹5 per share) compared to ₹90 per share in FY 2022-23,'' said Maruti Suzuki India in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. The current dividend declared has been the highest ever dividend so far for the the auto major.



3.Domestic, commercial sales

Sales of passenger vehicles in India have risen to record levels over the last two fiscal years, with sports utility vehicles (SUVs) that form one in two cars sold in the country fuelling growth. While Maruti Suzuki does not share an exact number for SUVs, its share of utility vehicles – mostly SUVs and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) – was at 36 per cent in the fourth quarter, compared to 24 per cent a year earlier, with sales up 71.5 per cent.

Sales in the domestic market rose 12 per cent to 505,291 units and exports were up 22 per cent during the quarter. Maruti increased prices of its Swift hatchback models by as much as 25,000 rupees and Grand Vitara Sigma sport utility vehicle by ₹19,000 earlier this month. The automaker said that it has reported the highest ever unit sales, net sales, and net profit both for the fourth quarter and the financial year.

5.Outlook

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for long-term growth. It plans to double its annual production capacity to almost four million cars by 2031. It will invest ₹35,000 crore into a second factory in the western state of Gujarat and spend ₹3,200 crore on a new production line at its existing plant there. Maruti is also building a new factory in the northern Indian state of Haryana.

Maruti, which has lagged behind in the switch to cleaner transport, plans to have a lineup of six electric vehicles by 2031, with the first one launching by 2025. It is also planning to start exports of EVs to Japan and some countries in Europe this year. Ahead of the announcement of Q4 results, shares of Maruti Suzuki India settled 1.70 per cent lower at ₹12,687.05 apiece on the BSE.

