Mastek Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.01% YOY

Mastek Q1 Results Live : Mastek declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 12.08% & the profit increased by 2.01% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.25% and the profit decreased by 22.33%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.91% q-o-q & increased by 13.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.41% q-o-q & decreased by 2.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹22.92 for Q1 which increased by 1.1% Y-o-Y.

Mastek has delivered 0.29% return in the last 1 week, -3.26% return in last 6 months and -0.35% YTD return.

Currently, Mastek has a market cap of ₹8663.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3145 & ₹1964 respectively.

As of 19 Jul, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Mastek Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 812.89 779.73 +4.25% 725.25 +12.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 444.83 420.01 +5.91% 390.54 +13.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.06 27.49 -27.03% 19.7 +1.83% Total Operating Expense 709.01 682.11 +3.94% 618.83 +14.57% Operating Income 103.88 97.62 +6.41% 106.42 -2.39% Net Income Before Taxes 98.63 93.85 +5.09% 100.34 -1.7% Net Income 71.5 92.06 -22.33% 70.09 +2.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 22.92 29.7 -22.83% 22.67 +1.1%