Mastek Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.01% YOY

Mastek Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.08% YoY & profit increased by 2.01% YoY

Livemint
Published19 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Mastek Q1 Results Live
Mastek Q1 Results Live

Mastek Q1 Results Live : Mastek declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 12.08% & the profit increased by 2.01% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.25% and the profit decreased by 22.33%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.91% q-o-q & increased by 13.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.41% q-o-q & decreased by 2.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 22.92 for Q1 which increased by 1.1% Y-o-Y.

Mastek has delivered 0.29% return in the last 1 week, -3.26% return in last 6 months and -0.35% YTD return.

Currently, Mastek has a market cap of 8663.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3145 & 1964 respectively.

As of 19 Jul, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Mastek Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue812.89779.73+4.25%725.25+12.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total444.83420.01+5.91%390.54+13.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.0627.49-27.03%19.7+1.83%
Total Operating Expense709.01682.11+3.94%618.83+14.57%
Operating Income103.8897.62+6.41%106.42-2.39%
Net Income Before Taxes98.6393.85+5.09%100.34-1.7%
Net Income71.592.06-22.33%70.09+2.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.9229.7-22.83%22.67+1.1%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>71.5Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>812.89Cr
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsMastek Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.01% YOY

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

308.15
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-5.35 (-1.71%)

Tata Power

419.60
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-10.4 (-2.42%)

Tata Steel

161.65
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.7 (-2.83%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

139.70
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-2.75 (-1.93%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Jubilant Ingrevia

580.50
10:14 AM | 19 JUL 2024
17.7 (3.14%)

Infosys

1,811.00
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
51.85 (2.95%)

Intellect Design Arena

1,101.35
10:14 AM | 19 JUL 2024
30.2 (2.82%)

Cello World

979.00
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (2.7%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue