Mastek Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.01% YOY

Mastek Q1 Results Live : Mastek declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 12.08% & the profit increased by 2.01% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.25% and the profit decreased by 22.33%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.91% q-o-q & increased by 13.9% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 6.41% q-o-q & decreased by 2.39% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹22.92 for Q1 which increased by 1.1% Y-o-Y.
Mastek has delivered 0.29% return in the last 1 week, -3.26% return in last 6 months and -0.35% YTD return.
Currently, Mastek has a market cap of ₹8663.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3145 & ₹1964 respectively.
As of 19 Jul, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 19 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
Mastek Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|812.89
|779.73
|+4.25%
|725.25
|+12.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|444.83
|420.01
|+5.91%
|390.54
|+13.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20.06
|27.49
|-27.03%
|19.7
|+1.83%
|Total Operating Expense
|709.01
|682.11
|+3.94%
|618.83
|+14.57%
|Operating Income
|103.88
|97.62
|+6.41%
|106.42
|-2.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|98.63
|93.85
|+5.09%
|100.34
|-1.7%
|Net Income
|71.5
|92.06
|-22.33%
|70.09
|+2.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|22.92
|29.7
|-22.83%
|22.67
|+1.1%