Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mastek Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.01% YOY

Mastek Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.01% YOY

Livemint

Mastek Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.08% YoY & profit increased by 2.01% YoY

Mastek Q1 Results Live

Mastek Q1 Results Live : Mastek declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 12.08% & the profit increased by 2.01% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.25% and the profit decreased by 22.33%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.91% q-o-q & increased by 13.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.41% q-o-q & decreased by 2.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 22.92 for Q1 which increased by 1.1% Y-o-Y.

Mastek has delivered 0.29% return in the last 1 week, -3.26% return in last 6 months and -0.35% YTD return.

Currently, Mastek has a market cap of 8663.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3145 & 1964 respectively.

As of 19 Jul, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Mastek Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue812.89779.73+4.25%725.25+12.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total444.83420.01+5.91%390.54+13.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.0627.49-27.03%19.7+1.83%
Total Operating Expense709.01682.11+3.94%618.83+14.57%
Operating Income103.8897.62+6.41%106.42-2.39%
Net Income Before Taxes98.6393.85+5.09%100.34-1.7%
Net Income71.592.06-22.33%70.09+2.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.9229.7-22.83%22.67+1.1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹71.5Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹812.89Cr

