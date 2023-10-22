Mastek Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 20.58% YOY

Mastek, the technology solutions provider, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The company reported a 22.43% YoY increase in revenue, reaching a topline of undisclosed value. However, the profit for the quarter decreased by 20.58% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Mastek experienced a 5.56% growth in revenue. However, the profit showed a decline of 10.37%.

One of the contributing factors to the decrease in profit was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses increased by 9.88% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 26.21% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The operating income also saw a decline, down by 7.88% q-o-q and 12.82% Y-o-Y.

Despite the decrease in profit, the company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹21.24, showing a positive growth of 7.61% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, Mastek has delivered a -1.7% return in the last 1 week, a 31.02% return in the last 6 months, and a 36.93% year-to-date (YTD) return.

As of 22 Oct, 2023, Mastek has a market capitalization of ₹7172.8 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹2539.75 and ₹1475.1 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have provided their recommendations. Out of the 5 analysts, 2 have given a Hold rating, 2 have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 22 Oct, 2023, was to Buy the Mastek stock.

Mastek Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 765.54 725.25 +5.56% 625.3 +22.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 429.11 390.54 +9.88% 340 +26.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.9 19.7 +6.09% 17.09 +22.29% Total Operating Expense 667.51 618.83 +7.87% 512.86 +30.15% Operating Income 98.03 106.42 -7.88% 112.44 -12.82% Net Income Before Taxes 90.26 100.34 -10.05% 117.29 -23.05% Net Income 62.82 70.09 -10.37% 79.1 -20.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 21.24 22.67 -6.31% 19.74 +7.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹62.82Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹765.54Cr

