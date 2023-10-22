Mastek Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 20.58% YOY
Mastek Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 22.43% YoY & profit decreased by 20.58% YoY
Mastek, the technology solutions provider, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The company reported a 22.43% YoY increase in revenue, reaching a topline of undisclosed value. However, the profit for the quarter decreased by 20.58% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Mastek experienced a 5.56% growth in revenue. However, the profit showed a decline of 10.37%.
One of the contributing factors to the decrease in profit was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses increased by 9.88% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 26.21% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
The operating income also saw a decline, down by 7.88% q-o-q and 12.82% Y-o-Y.
Despite the decrease in profit, the company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹21.24, showing a positive growth of 7.61% YoY.
In terms of stock performance, Mastek has delivered a -1.7% return in the last 1 week, a 31.02% return in the last 6 months, and a 36.93% year-to-date (YTD) return.
As of 22 Oct, 2023, Mastek has a market capitalization of ₹7172.8 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹2539.75 and ₹1475.1 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have provided their recommendations. Out of the 5 analysts, 2 have given a Hold rating, 2 have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 22 Oct, 2023, was to Buy the Mastek stock.
Mastek Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|765.54
|725.25
|+5.56%
|625.3
|+22.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|429.11
|390.54
|+9.88%
|340
|+26.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20.9
|19.7
|+6.09%
|17.09
|+22.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|667.51
|618.83
|+7.87%
|512.86
|+30.15%
|Operating Income
|98.03
|106.42
|-7.88%
|112.44
|-12.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|90.26
|100.34
|-10.05%
|117.29
|-23.05%
|Net Income
|62.82
|70.09
|-10.37%
|79.1
|-20.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|21.24
|22.67
|-6.31%
|19.74
|+7.61%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹62.82Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹765.54Cr
