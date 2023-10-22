Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mastek Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 20.58% YOY

Mastek Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 20.58% YOY

Livemint

Mastek Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 22.43% YoY & profit decreased by 20.58% YoY

Mastek Q2 FY24 Results

Mastek, the technology solutions provider, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The company reported a 22.43% YoY increase in revenue, reaching a topline of undisclosed value. However, the profit for the quarter decreased by 20.58% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Mastek experienced a 5.56% growth in revenue. However, the profit showed a decline of 10.37%.

One of the contributing factors to the decrease in profit was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses increased by 9.88% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 26.21% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The operating income also saw a decline, down by 7.88% q-o-q and 12.82% Y-o-Y.

Despite the decrease in profit, the company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at 21.24, showing a positive growth of 7.61% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, Mastek has delivered a -1.7% return in the last 1 week, a 31.02% return in the last 6 months, and a 36.93% year-to-date (YTD) return.

As of 22 Oct, 2023, Mastek has a market capitalization of 7172.8 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low are 2539.75 and 1475.1 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have provided their recommendations. Out of the 5 analysts, 2 have given a Hold rating, 2 have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 22 Oct, 2023, was to Buy the Mastek stock.

Mastek Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue765.54725.25+5.56%625.3+22.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total429.11390.54+9.88%340+26.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.919.7+6.09%17.09+22.29%
Total Operating Expense667.51618.83+7.87%512.86+30.15%
Operating Income98.03106.42-7.88%112.44-12.82%
Net Income Before Taxes90.26100.34-10.05%117.29-23.05%
Net Income62.8270.09-10.37%79.1-20.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS21.2422.67-6.31%19.74+7.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹62.82Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹765.54Cr

Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 02:54 AM IST
