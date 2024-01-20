Mastek Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 17.36% YoY

Mastek declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.07% & the profit increased by 17.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.45% and the profit increased by 19.9%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.43% q-o-q & increased by 24.42% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 13.95% q-o-q & increased by 19.96% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹24.29 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 15.94% Y-o-Y.
Mastek has delivered 5.7% return in the last 1 week, 30.91% return in the last 6 months, and 3.01% YTD return.
Currently, Mastek has a market cap of ₹8903.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3069.9 & ₹1475.1 respectively.
As of 20 Jan, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating & 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Mastek Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|784.27
|765.54
|+2.45%
|658.66
|+19.07%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|430.97
|429.11
|+0.43%
|346.38
|+24.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|21.82
|20.9
|+4.4%
|19.59
|+11.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|672.56
|667.51
|+0.76%
|565.54
|+18.92%
|Operating Income
|111.71
|98.03
|+13.95%
|93.12
|+19.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|101.74
|90.26
|+12.72%
|91.91
|+10.7%
|Net Income
|75.32
|62.82
|+19.9%
|64.18
|+17.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|24.29
|21.24
|+14.36%
|20.95
|+15.94%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹75.32Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹784.27Cr
