Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mastek Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 17.36% YoY

Mastek Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 17.36% YoY

Livemint

Mastek Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 19.07% YoY & Profit Increased by 17.36% YoY

Mastek Q3 FY24 Results Live

Mastek declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.07% & the profit increased by 17.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.45% and the profit increased by 19.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.43% q-o-q & increased by 24.42% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.95% q-o-q & increased by 19.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 24.29 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 15.94% Y-o-Y.

Mastek has delivered 5.7% return in the last 1 week, 30.91% return in the last 6 months, and 3.01% YTD return.

Currently, Mastek has a market cap of 8903.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 3069.9 & 1475.1 respectively.

As of 20 Jan, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating & 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Mastek Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue784.27765.54+2.45%658.66+19.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total430.97429.11+0.43%346.38+24.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.8220.9+4.4%19.59+11.38%
Total Operating Expense672.56667.51+0.76%565.54+18.92%
Operating Income111.7198.03+13.95%93.12+19.96%
Net Income Before Taxes101.7490.26+12.72%91.91+10.7%
Net Income75.3262.82+19.9%64.18+17.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS24.2921.24+14.36%20.95+15.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹75.32Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹784.27Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.