Mastek Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 17.36% YoY

Mastek declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.07% & the profit increased by 17.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.45% and the profit increased by 19.9%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.43% q-o-q & increased by 24.42% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.95% q-o-q & increased by 19.96% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹24.29 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 15.94% Y-o-Y.

Mastek has delivered 5.7% return in the last 1 week, 30.91% return in the last 6 months, and 3.01% YTD return.

Currently, Mastek has a market cap of ₹8903.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3069.9 & ₹1475.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 20 Jan, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating & 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Mastek Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 784.27 765.54 +2.45% 658.66 +19.07% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 430.97 429.11 +0.43% 346.38 +24.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 21.82 20.9 +4.4% 19.59 +11.38% Total Operating Expense 672.56 667.51 +0.76% 565.54 +18.92% Operating Income 111.71 98.03 +13.95% 93.12 +19.96% Net Income Before Taxes 101.74 90.26 +12.72% 91.91 +10.7% Net Income 75.32 62.82 +19.9% 64.18 +17.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 24.29 21.24 +14.36% 20.95 +15.94%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹75.32Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹784.27Cr

