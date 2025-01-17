Mastek Q3 Results 2025:Mastek declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, showcasing strong performance with a topline increase of 10.87% year-over-year (YoY). The company's profit surged by 25.74% YoY, reaching ₹94.71 crore, while revenue stood at ₹869.53 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew modestly by 0.25%, although profit experienced a decline of 26.38%. This reflects the challenges Mastek faced in maintaining profitability quarter-on-quarter.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.92% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 7.06% YoY, indicating some operational efficiency despite the overall rise in costs.
Mastek's operating income was down by 5.14% quarter-on-quarter, yet it showed an increase of 14.65% YoY, highlighting the company's resilience in a competitive environment. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 rose to ₹29.39, marking a 21% increase YoY.
Mastek has faced a challenging market environment recently, with returns of -7.49% over the last week, -2.37% over the last six months, and -7.95% year-to-date.
As of 17 Jan, 2025, Mastek holds a market capitalization of ₹8464.79 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3375 and a low of ₹2137.55, indicating some volatility in the stock price.
Analysts remain mixed on Mastek's outlook, with 2 holding a Hold rating, 2 giving a Buy rating, and 1 analyst recommending a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 17 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.
Mastek Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|869.53
|867.39
|+0.25%
|784.27
|+10.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|461.4
|475.26
|-2.92%
|430.97
|+7.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.55
|19.85
|-16.62%
|21.82
|-24.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|741.45
|732.37
|+1.24%
|672.56
|+10.24%
|Operating Income
|128.08
|135.02
|-5.14%
|111.71
|+14.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|125.69
|128.92
|-2.51%
|101.74
|+23.54%
|Net Income
|94.71
|128.65
|-26.38%
|75.32
|+25.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|29.39
|37.46
|-21.54%
|24.29
|+21%
