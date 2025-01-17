Mastek Q3 Results 2025:Mastek declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, showcasing strong performance with a topline increase of 10.87% year-over-year (YoY). The company's profit surged by 25.74% YoY, reaching ₹94.71 crore, while revenue stood at ₹869.53 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew modestly by 0.25%, although profit experienced a decline of 26.38%. This reflects the challenges Mastek faced in maintaining profitability quarter-on-quarter.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.92% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 7.06% YoY, indicating some operational efficiency despite the overall rise in costs.

Mastek Q3 Results

Mastek's operating income was down by 5.14% quarter-on-quarter, yet it showed an increase of 14.65% YoY, highlighting the company's resilience in a competitive environment. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 rose to ₹29.39, marking a 21% increase YoY.

Mastek has faced a challenging market environment recently, with returns of -7.49% over the last week, -2.37% over the last six months, and -7.95% year-to-date.

As of 17 Jan, 2025, Mastek holds a market capitalization of ₹8464.79 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3375 and a low of ₹2137.55, indicating some volatility in the stock price.

Analysts remain mixed on Mastek's outlook, with 2 holding a Hold rating, 2 giving a Buy rating, and 1 analyst recommending a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 17 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.

Mastek Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 869.53 867.39 +0.25% 784.27 +10.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 461.4 475.26 -2.92% 430.97 +7.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.55 19.85 -16.62% 21.82 -24.15% Total Operating Expense 741.45 732.37 +1.24% 672.56 +10.24% Operating Income 128.08 135.02 -5.14% 111.71 +14.65% Net Income Before Taxes 125.69 128.92 -2.51% 101.74 +23.54% Net Income 94.71 128.65 -26.38% 75.32 +25.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 29.39 37.46 -21.54% 24.29 +21%