Mastek Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 25.74% YOY, profit at ₹94.71 crore and revenue at ₹869.53 crore

Published17 Jan 2025, 11:28 AM IST
Mastek Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025

Mastek Q3 Results 2025:Mastek declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, showcasing strong performance with a topline increase of 10.87% year-over-year (YoY). The company's profit surged by 25.74% YoY, reaching 94.71 crore, while revenue stood at 869.53 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew modestly by 0.25%, although profit experienced a decline of 26.38%. This reflects the challenges Mastek faced in maintaining profitability quarter-on-quarter.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.92% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 7.06% YoY, indicating some operational efficiency despite the overall rise in costs.

Mastek Q3 Results

Mastek's operating income was down by 5.14% quarter-on-quarter, yet it showed an increase of 14.65% YoY, highlighting the company's resilience in a competitive environment. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 rose to 29.39, marking a 21% increase YoY.

Mastek has faced a challenging market environment recently, with returns of -7.49% over the last week, -2.37% over the last six months, and -7.95% year-to-date.

As of 17 Jan, 2025, Mastek holds a market capitalization of 8464.79 crore, with a 52-week high of 3375 and a low of 2137.55, indicating some volatility in the stock price.

Analysts remain mixed on Mastek's outlook, with 2 holding a Hold rating, 2 giving a Buy rating, and 1 analyst recommending a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 17 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.

Mastek Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue869.53867.39+0.25%784.27+10.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total461.4475.26-2.92%430.97+7.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.5519.85-16.62%21.82-24.15%
Total Operating Expense741.45732.37+1.24%672.56+10.24%
Operating Income128.08135.02-5.14%111.71+14.65%
Net Income Before Taxes125.69128.92-2.51%101.74+23.54%
Net Income94.71128.65-26.38%75.32+25.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS29.3937.46-21.54%24.29+21%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹94.71Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹869.53Cr

First Published:17 Jan 2025, 11:28 AM IST
