Masterrust Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 127.49% YOY

Masterrust Q4 Results Live : Masterrust declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in their financial performance. The company reported an impressive 80.26% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year.
The profit figures were even more remarkable, with Masterrust's profits soaring by 127.49% year-over-year. This substantial increase reflects the company's strong operational efficiency and strategic growth initiatives.
In addition to the annual growth, Masterrust also witnessed a substantial quarterly growth. The revenue for the quarter grew by 32.74% and the profit increased by 36.52% compared to the previous quarter.
Despite the revenue and profit growth, Masterrust managed to decrease its Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 2.79% quarter-over-quarter, while showing a significant increase of 52.04% year-over-year.
The operating income for Masterrust saw a notable increase as well, rising by 41.35% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 139.89% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹17.1, marking a substantial 122.39% increase year-over-year, further underlining the company's profitability and growth trajectory.
Investors can also take note of Masterrust's recent stock performance, with a -2.75% return in the last week, but a significant 56.59% return in the last 6 months and a solid 55.28% year-to-date return.
Currently, Masterrust commands a market capitalization of ₹1544.48 Cr, with a 52-week stock price high/low of ₹826 and ₹178.95 respectively, showcasing the company's market value and stock price range.
Masterrust Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|164.15
|123.66
|+32.74%
|91.06
|+80.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|21.99
|22.62
|-2.79%
|14.46
|+52.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.93
|0.98
|-5.1%
|0.85
|+9.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|112.36
|87.02
|+29.12%
|69.47
|+61.73%
|Operating Income
|51.79
|36.64
|+41.35%
|21.59
|+139.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|51.79
|36.64
|+41.35%
|21.59
|+139.89%
|Net Income
|37.87
|27.74
|+36.52%
|16.65
|+127.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.1
|12.8
|+33.59%
|7.69
|+122.39%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹37.87Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹164.15Cr
