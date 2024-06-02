Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Masterrust Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 127.49% YOY

Masterrust Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 127.49% YOY

Livemint

Masterrust Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 80.26% YoY & profit increased by 127.49% YoY

Masterrust Q4 Results Live

Masterrust Q4 Results Live : Masterrust declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in their financial performance. The company reported an impressive 80.26% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year.

The profit figures were even more remarkable, with Masterrust's profits soaring by 127.49% year-over-year. This substantial increase reflects the company's strong operational efficiency and strategic growth initiatives.

In addition to the annual growth, Masterrust also witnessed a substantial quarterly growth. The revenue for the quarter grew by 32.74% and the profit increased by 36.52% compared to the previous quarter.

Despite the revenue and profit growth, Masterrust managed to decrease its Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 2.79% quarter-over-quarter, while showing a significant increase of 52.04% year-over-year.

The operating income for Masterrust saw a notable increase as well, rising by 41.35% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 139.89% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 17.1, marking a substantial 122.39% increase year-over-year, further underlining the company's profitability and growth trajectory.

Investors can also take note of Masterrust's recent stock performance, with a -2.75% return in the last week, but a significant 56.59% return in the last 6 months and a solid 55.28% year-to-date return.

Currently, Masterrust commands a market capitalization of 1544.48 Cr, with a 52-week stock price high/low of 826 and 178.95 respectively, showcasing the company's market value and stock price range.

Masterrust Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue164.15123.66+32.74%91.06+80.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.9922.62-2.79%14.46+52.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.930.98-5.1%0.85+9.03%
Total Operating Expense112.3687.02+29.12%69.47+61.73%
Operating Income51.7936.64+41.35%21.59+139.89%
Net Income Before Taxes51.7936.64+41.35%21.59+139.89%
Net Income37.8727.74+36.52%16.65+127.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.112.8+33.59%7.69+122.39%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹37.87Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹164.15Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

