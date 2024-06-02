Masterrust Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 127.49% YOY

Masterrust Q4 Results Live : Masterrust declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in their financial performance. The company reported an impressive 80.26% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The profit figures were even more remarkable, with Masterrust's profits soaring by 127.49% year-over-year. This substantial increase reflects the company's strong operational efficiency and strategic growth initiatives.

In addition to the annual growth, Masterrust also witnessed a substantial quarterly growth. The revenue for the quarter grew by 32.74% and the profit increased by 36.52% compared to the previous quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the revenue and profit growth, Masterrust managed to decrease its Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 2.79% quarter-over-quarter, while showing a significant increase of 52.04% year-over-year.

The operating income for Masterrust saw a notable increase as well, rising by 41.35% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 139.89% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹17.1, marking a substantial 122.39% increase year-over-year, further underlining the company's profitability and growth trajectory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can also take note of Masterrust's recent stock performance, with a -2.75% return in the last week, but a significant 56.59% return in the last 6 months and a solid 55.28% year-to-date return.

Currently, Masterrust commands a market capitalization of ₹1544.48 Cr, with a 52-week stock price high/low of ₹826 and ₹178.95 respectively, showcasing the company's market value and stock price range.

Masterrust Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 164.15 123.66 +32.74% 91.06 +80.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 21.99 22.62 -2.79% 14.46 +52.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.93 0.98 -5.1% 0.85 +9.03% Total Operating Expense 112.36 87.02 +29.12% 69.47 +61.73% Operating Income 51.79 36.64 +41.35% 21.59 +139.89% Net Income Before Taxes 51.79 36.64 +41.35% 21.59 +139.89% Net Income 37.87 27.74 +36.52% 16.65 +127.49% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.1 12.8 +33.59% 7.69 +122.39%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹37.87Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹164.15Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!