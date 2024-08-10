Matrimony.Com Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 1.4% YOY

Matrimony.Com Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.18% YoY & profit decreased by 1.4% YoY

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Matrimony.Com Q1 Results Live
Matrimony.Com Q1 Results Live

Matrimony.Com Q1 Results Live : Matrimony.Com declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.18% and the profit decreased by 1.4% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.14% and the profit increased by 19.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.97% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 2.38% year-on-year. This reflects the company's higher operational costs during the quarter.

The operating income was up by 32.68% quarter-on-quarter but saw a decrease of 4.44% year-on-year. This indicates a significant improvement from the last quarter but a decline compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is 6.27, which shows a decrease of 1.42% year-on-year. This slight drop in EPS suggests that the company's profitability per share has been relatively stable despite the overall decline in profit.

Matrimony.Com has delivered a -9.61% return in the last week, a 19.84% return in the last six months, and a 10.41% year-to-date return. These figures highlight a mixed performance in the stock market over different time periods.

Currently, Matrimony.Com has a market capitalization of 1424.67 Crore and a 52-week high/low of 734 and 499.25 respectively. This provides an overview of the company's current market valuation and stock price range.

As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. This consensus indicates a positive outlook from market analysts.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Aug, 2024, is to Strong Buy. This suggests that analysts are optimistic about the company's future performance and growth potential.

Matrimony.Com Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue120.59119.23+1.14%123.28-2.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total83.8682.24+1.97%81.91+2.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.377.18+2.65%7.19+2.52%
Total Operating Expense107.8109.59-1.63%109.89-1.9%
Operating Income12.799.64+32.68%13.38-4.44%
Net Income Before Taxes18.3315.35+19.41%18.48-0.8%
Net Income13.9711.73+19.1%14.17-1.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.275.27+18.98%6.36-1.42%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹13.97Cr
₹120.59Cr
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsMatrimony.Com Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 1.4% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue