Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Matrimony.Com Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 1.4% YOY

Matrimony.Com Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 1.4% YOY

Matrimony.Com Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.18% YoY & profit decreased by 1.4% YoY

Matrimony.Com Q1 Results Live : Matrimony.Com declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.18% and the profit decreased by 1.4% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.14% and the profit increased by 19.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.97% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 2.38% year-on-year. This reflects the company's higher operational costs during the quarter.

The operating income was up by 32.68% quarter-on-quarter but saw a decrease of 4.44% year-on-year. This indicates a significant improvement from the last quarter but a decline compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is 6.27, which shows a decrease of 1.42% year-on-year. This slight drop in EPS suggests that the company's profitability per share has been relatively stable despite the overall decline in profit.

Matrimony.Com has delivered a -9.61% return in the last week, a 19.84% return in the last six months, and a 10.41% year-to-date return. These figures highlight a mixed performance in the stock market over different time periods.

Currently, Matrimony.Com has a market capitalization of 1424.67 Crore and a 52-week high/low of 734 and 499.25 respectively. This provides an overview of the company's current market valuation and stock price range.

As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. This consensus indicates a positive outlook from market analysts.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Aug, 2024, is to Strong Buy. This suggests that analysts are optimistic about the company's future performance and growth potential.

Matrimony.Com Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue120.59119.23+1.14%123.28-2.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total83.8682.24+1.97%81.91+2.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.377.18+2.65%7.19+2.52%
Total Operating Expense107.8109.59-1.63%109.89-1.9%
Operating Income12.799.64+32.68%13.38-4.44%
Net Income Before Taxes18.3315.35+19.41%18.48-0.8%
Net Income13.9711.73+19.1%14.17-1.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.275.27+18.98%6.36-1.42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹13.97Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹120.59Cr

