Matrimony.Com Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 1.4% YOY

Matrimony.Com Q1 Results Live : Matrimony.Com declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.18% and the profit decreased by 1.4% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.14% and the profit increased by 19.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.97% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 2.38% year-on-year. This reflects the company's higher operational costs during the quarter.

The operating income was up by 32.68% quarter-on-quarter but saw a decrease of 4.44% year-on-year. This indicates a significant improvement from the last quarter but a decline compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is ₹6.27, which shows a decrease of 1.42% year-on-year. This slight drop in EPS suggests that the company's profitability per share has been relatively stable despite the overall decline in profit.

Matrimony.Com has delivered a -9.61% return in the last week, a 19.84% return in the last six months, and a 10.41% year-to-date return. These figures highlight a mixed performance in the stock market over different time periods.

Currently, Matrimony.Com has a market capitalization of ₹1424.67 Crore and a 52-week high/low of ₹734 and ₹499.25 respectively. This provides an overview of the company's current market valuation and stock price range.

As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. This consensus indicates a positive outlook from market analysts.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Aug, 2024, is to Strong Buy. This suggests that analysts are optimistic about the company's future performance and growth potential.

Matrimony.Com Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 120.59 119.23 +1.14% 123.28 -2.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 83.86 82.24 +1.97% 81.91 +2.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.37 7.18 +2.65% 7.19 +2.52% Total Operating Expense 107.8 109.59 -1.63% 109.89 -1.9% Operating Income 12.79 9.64 +32.68% 13.38 -4.44% Net Income Before Taxes 18.33 15.35 +19.41% 18.48 -0.8% Net Income 13.97 11.73 +19.1% 14.17 -1.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.27 5.27 +18.98% 6.36 -1.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹13.97Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹120.59Cr

