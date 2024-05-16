Matrimony.Com Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.85% YOY

Matrimony.Com Q4 Results Live : Matrimony.Com declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 4.13% & the profit increased by 2.85% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.68% and the profit increased by 5.59%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.55% q-o-q & increased by 0.91% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 2.62% q-o-q & increased by 2.41% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.27 for Q4 which increased by 2.79% Y-o-Y. Matrimony.Com has delivered -4.4% return in the last 1 week, -7.34% return in the last 6 months, and -8.89% YTD return.
Currently, Matrimony.Com has a market cap of ₹1175.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹722.6 & ₹499.25 respectively. As of 16 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Matrimony.Com Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|119.23
|117.26
|+1.68%
|114.51
|+4.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|82.24
|79.42
|+3.55%
|81.5
|+0.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.18
|7.22
|-0.5%
|7.27
|-1.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|109.59
|107.86
|+1.6%
|105.09
|+4.28%
|Operating Income
|9.64
|9.39
|+2.62%
|9.41
|+2.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15.35
|14.38
|+6.75%
|13.52
|+13.57%
|Net Income
|11.73
|11.11
|+5.59%
|11.4
|+2.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.27
|4.99
|+5.61%
|5.13
|+2.79%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹11.73Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹119.23Cr
