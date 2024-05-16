Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Matrimony.Com Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.85% YOY

Matrimony.Com Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.85% YOY

Livemint

Matrimony.Com Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.13% YoY & profit increased by 2.85% YoY

Matrimony.Com Q4 Results Live

Matrimony.Com Q4 Results Live : Matrimony.Com declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 4.13% & the profit increased by 2.85% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.68% and the profit increased by 5.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.55% q-o-q & increased by 0.91% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 2.62% q-o-q & increased by 2.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.27 for Q4 which increased by 2.79% Y-o-Y. Matrimony.Com has delivered -4.4% return in the last 1 week, -7.34% return in the last 6 months, and -8.89% YTD return.

Currently, Matrimony.Com has a market cap of 1175.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of 722.6 & 499.25 respectively. As of 16 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Matrimony.Com Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue119.23117.26+1.68%114.51+4.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total82.2479.42+3.55%81.5+0.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.187.22-0.5%7.27-1.29%
Total Operating Expense109.59107.86+1.6%105.09+4.28%
Operating Income9.649.39+2.62%9.41+2.41%
Net Income Before Taxes15.3514.38+6.75%13.52+13.57%
Net Income11.7311.11+5.59%11.4+2.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.274.99+5.61%5.13+2.79%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹11.73Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹119.23Cr

