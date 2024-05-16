Matrimony.Com Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.85% YOY

Matrimony.Com Q4 Results Live : Matrimony.Com declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 4.13% & the profit increased by 2.85% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.68% and the profit increased by 5.59%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.55% q-o-q & increased by 0.91% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 2.62% q-o-q & increased by 2.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.27 for Q4 which increased by 2.79% Y-o-Y. Matrimony.Com has delivered -4.4% return in the last 1 week, -7.34% return in the last 6 months, and -8.89% YTD return.

Currently, Matrimony.Com has a market cap of ₹1175.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹722.6 & ₹499.25 respectively. As of 16 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Matrimony.Com Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 119.23 117.26 +1.68% 114.51 +4.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 82.24 79.42 +3.55% 81.5 +0.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.18 7.22 -0.5% 7.27 -1.29% Total Operating Expense 109.59 107.86 +1.6% 105.09 +4.28% Operating Income 9.64 9.39 +2.62% 9.41 +2.41% Net Income Before Taxes 15.35 14.38 +6.75% 13.52 +13.57% Net Income 11.73 11.11 +5.59% 11.4 +2.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.27 4.99 +5.61% 5.13 +2.79%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹11.73Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹119.23Cr

