Mauria Udyog Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 587.88% YoY

Mauria Udyog declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 102.26% & the profit increased by 587.88% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.23% and the profit increased by 0.88%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.39% q-o-q & increased by 13.02% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 191.31% q-o-q & increased by 12544.77% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.27 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 575% YoY.
Mauria Udyog Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|84.17
|82.33
|+2.23%
|41.62
|+102.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.55
|3.21
|+10.39%
|3.14
|+13.02%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.9
|0.65
|+39%
|0.88
|+1.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|73.94
|78.82
|-6.19%
|41.7
|+77.33%
|Operating Income
|10.23
|3.51
|+191.31%
|-0.08
|+12544.77%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.03
|3.71
|+35.69%
|-0.18
|+2973.16%
|Net Income
|3.58
|3.54
|+0.88%
|0.52
|+587.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.27
|0.27
|-0%
|0.04
|+575%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.58Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹84.17Cr
