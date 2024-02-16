Mauria Udyog Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 587.88% YoY

Mauria Udyog declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 102.26% & the profit increased by 587.88% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.23% and the profit increased by 0.88%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.39% q-o-q & increased by 13.02% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 191.31% q-o-q & increased by 12544.77% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.27 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 575% YoY.

Mauria Udyog Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 84.17 82.33 +2.23% 41.62 +102.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.55 3.21 +10.39% 3.14 +13.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.9 0.65 +39% 0.88 +1.78% Total Operating Expense 73.94 78.82 -6.19% 41.7 +77.33% Operating Income 10.23 3.51 +191.31% -0.08 +12544.77% Net Income Before Taxes 5.03 3.71 +35.69% -0.18 +2973.16% Net Income 3.58 3.54 +0.88% 0.52 +587.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.27 0.27 -0% 0.04 +575%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.58Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹84.17Cr

