Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mauria Udyog Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 587.88% YoY

Mauria Udyog Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 587.88% YoY

Livemint

Mauria Udyog Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 102.26% YoY & profit increased by 587.88% YoY

Mauria Udyog Q3 FY24 Results Live

Mauria Udyog declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 102.26% & the profit increased by 587.88% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.23% and the profit increased by 0.88%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.39% q-o-q & increased by 13.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 191.31% q-o-q & increased by 12544.77% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.27 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 575% YoY.

Mauria Udyog Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue84.1782.33+2.23%41.62+102.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.553.21+10.39%3.14+13.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.90.65+39%0.88+1.78%
Total Operating Expense73.9478.82-6.19%41.7+77.33%
Operating Income10.233.51+191.31%-0.08+12544.77%
Net Income Before Taxes5.033.71+35.69%-0.18+2973.16%
Net Income3.583.54+0.88%0.52+587.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.270.27-0%0.04+575%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.58Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹84.17Cr

