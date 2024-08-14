Max Financial Services Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 45.18% YoY

Max Financial Services Q1 Results Live : Max Financial Services declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust performance. The company's topline increased by 28.73% year-over-year (YoY) while the profit surged by an impressive 45.18% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.87% and the profit saw a remarkable increase of 388.97%.

The company's expenses also saw significant changes. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by a staggering 9506.1% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 6396.4% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income was up by 438.02% QoQ and increased by 48.24% YoY, indicating strong operational efficiency.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.69, marking a 46.1% increase YoY. This reflects the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Max Financial Services has delivered a -0.61% return in the last week, a 7.49% return over the last six months, and a 10.3% year-to-date (YTD) return. The company's current market capitalization is ₹36,325.06 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,132.5 and a low of ₹834.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering Max Financial Services, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Strong Buy, reflecting a positive outlook from the analyst community.

Max Financial Services Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11778.64 14886.02 -20.87% 9150 +28.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 991.35 10.32 +9506.1% 15.26 +6396.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 52.7 0.66 +7884.85% 49.22 +7.07% Total Operating Expense 11578.23 14945.31 -22.53% 9014.81 +28.44% Operating Income 200.41 -59.29 +438.02% 135.19 +48.24% Net Income Before Taxes 181.75 -59.39 +406.03% 118 +54.03% Net Income 127.29 -44.05 +388.97% 87.68 +45.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.69 -1.28 +388.26% 2.52 +46.1%