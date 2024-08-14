Max Financial Services Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 45.18% YoY

Max Financial Services Q1 Results Live : Max Financial Services declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust performance. The company's topline increased by 28.73% year-over-year (YoY) while the profit surged by an impressive 45.18% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.87% and the profit saw a remarkable increase of 388.97%.
The company's expenses also saw significant changes. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by a staggering 9506.1% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 6396.4% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income was up by 438.02% QoQ and increased by 48.24% YoY, indicating strong operational efficiency.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.69, marking a 46.1% increase YoY. This reflects the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.
In terms of stock performance, Max Financial Services has delivered a -0.61% return in the last week, a 7.49% return over the last six months, and a 10.3% year-to-date (YTD) return. The company's current market capitalization is ₹36,325.06 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,132.5 and a low of ₹834.
As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering Max Financial Services, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Strong Buy, reflecting a positive outlook from the analyst community.
Max Financial Services Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11778.64
|14886.02
|-20.87%
|9150
|+28.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|991.35
|10.32
|+9506.1%
|15.26
|+6396.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|52.7
|0.66
|+7884.85%
|49.22
|+7.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|11578.23
|14945.31
|-22.53%
|9014.81
|+28.44%
|Operating Income
|200.41
|-59.29
|+438.02%
|135.19
|+48.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|181.75
|-59.39
|+406.03%
|118
|+54.03%
|Net Income
|127.29
|-44.05
|+388.97%
|87.68
|+45.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.69
|-1.28
|+388.26%
|2.52
|+46.1%
