Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Max Financial Services Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 45.18% YoY

Livemint

Max Financial Services Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 28.73% YoY & profit increased by 45.18% YoY

Max Financial Services Q1 Results Live

Max Financial Services Q1 Results Live : Max Financial Services declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust performance. The company's topline increased by 28.73% year-over-year (YoY) while the profit surged by an impressive 45.18% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.87% and the profit saw a remarkable increase of 388.97%.

The company's expenses also saw significant changes. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by a staggering 9506.1% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 6396.4% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income was up by 438.02% QoQ and increased by 48.24% YoY, indicating strong operational efficiency.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 3.69, marking a 46.1% increase YoY. This reflects the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Max Financial Services has delivered a -0.61% return in the last week, a 7.49% return over the last six months, and a 10.3% year-to-date (YTD) return. The company's current market capitalization is 36,325.06 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,132.5 and a low of 834.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering Max Financial Services, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Strong Buy, reflecting a positive outlook from the analyst community.

Max Financial Services Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11778.6414886.02-20.87%9150+28.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total991.3510.32+9506.1%15.26+6396.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization52.70.66+7884.85%49.22+7.07%
Total Operating Expense11578.2314945.31-22.53%9014.81+28.44%
Operating Income200.41-59.29+438.02%135.19+48.24%
Net Income Before Taxes181.75-59.39+406.03%118+54.03%
Net Income127.29-44.05+388.97%87.68+45.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.69-1.28+388.26%2.52+46.1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹127.29Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹11778.64Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

