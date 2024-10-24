Max Financial Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 23.89% YOY

Max Financial Services Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 31.6% YoY & profit decreased by 23.89% YoY

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Max Financial Services Q2 Results Live
Max Financial Services Q2 Results Live

Max Financial Services Q2 Results Live : Max Financial Services declared their Q2 results on 22 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue but a notable decline in profit. The company's topline grew by 31.6% year-over-year; however, profit fell by 23.89% compared to the same quarter last year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, revenue showed a growth of 13.36%, while profit experienced a decline of 11.57%. This performance highlights some challenges despite the revenue increase.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a staggering rise of 22.04% quarter-over-quarter and a dramatic increase of 29122.46% year-over-year, raising concerns about operational efficiency.

Operating income also reflected a downturn, decreasing by 7.6% from the previous quarter, although it did show an increase of 19.72% year-over-year. This indicates mixed performance in the operational aspect of the business.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.26, which represents a decrease of 22.1% year-over-year, further emphasizing the challenges faced in profitability.

Despite these challenges, Max Financial Services has delivered a 6.32% return in the last week, 23.4% in the last six months, and an impressive 33.28% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence in the long term.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 43516.24 Cr, with a 52-week high of 1298.6 and a low of 854.25, showing healthy market activity and interest.

Analyst sentiment is largely positive, with 2 analysts recommending a Hold rating, 8 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 7 analysts suggesting a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 24 Oct, 2024, is to Strong Buy, reflecting optimism about the company's future prospects despite recent profit declines.

Max Financial Services Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13352.2711778.64+13.36%10146.22+31.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1209.81991.35+22.04%4.14+29122.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization57.4652.7+9.03%51.16+12.31%
Total Operating Expense13167.111578.23+13.72%9991.55+31.78%
Operating Income185.17200.41-7.6%154.67+19.72%
Net Income Before Taxes162.1181.75-10.81%158.24+2.44%
Net Income112.56127.29-11.57%147.89-23.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.263.69-11.69%4.18-22.1%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹112.56Cr
₹13352.27Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsMax Financial Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 23.89% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    0 (0%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.20
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    3.55 (1.32%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    125.20
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    1.6 (1.29%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    691.05
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -26.4 (-3.68%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,758.85
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    359.45 (5.62%)

    Coforge share price

    7,721.80
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    163.35 (2.16%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,571.95
    11:04 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,478.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -179.75 (-6.76%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,519.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -183.4 (-4.95%)

    VIP Industries share price

    483.90
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.1 (-4.93%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    5,335.45
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -266.95 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price

    706.50
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    64.05 (9.97%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Syngene International share price

    893.55
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    57.4 (6.86%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,872.40
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    179.7 (6.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.