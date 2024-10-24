Max Financial Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 23.89% YOY

Max Financial Services Q2 Results Live : Max Financial Services declared their Q2 results on 22 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue but a notable decline in profit. The company's topline grew by 31.6% year-over-year; however, profit fell by 23.89% compared to the same quarter last year.
In contrast to the previous quarter, revenue showed a growth of 13.36%, while profit experienced a decline of 11.57%. This performance highlights some challenges despite the revenue increase.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a staggering rise of 22.04% quarter-over-quarter and a dramatic increase of 29122.46% year-over-year, raising concerns about operational efficiency.
Operating income also reflected a downturn, decreasing by 7.6% from the previous quarter, although it did show an increase of 19.72% year-over-year. This indicates mixed performance in the operational aspect of the business.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.26, which represents a decrease of 22.1% year-over-year, further emphasizing the challenges faced in profitability.
Despite these challenges, Max Financial Services has delivered a 6.32% return in the last week, 23.4% in the last six months, and an impressive 33.28% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence in the long term.
Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹43516.24 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1298.6 and a low of ₹854.25, showing healthy market activity and interest.
Analyst sentiment is largely positive, with 2 analysts recommending a Hold rating, 8 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 7 analysts suggesting a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 24 Oct, 2024, is to Strong Buy, reflecting optimism about the company's future prospects despite recent profit declines.
Max Financial Services Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13352.27
|11778.64
|+13.36%
|10146.22
|+31.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1209.81
|991.35
|+22.04%
|4.14
|+29122.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|57.46
|52.7
|+9.03%
|51.16
|+12.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|13167.1
|11578.23
|+13.72%
|9991.55
|+31.78%
|Operating Income
|185.17
|200.41
|-7.6%
|154.67
|+19.72%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|162.1
|181.75
|-10.81%
|158.24
|+2.44%
|Net Income
|112.56
|127.29
|-11.57%
|147.89
|-23.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.26
|3.69
|-11.69%
|4.18
|-22.1%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹112.56Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹13352.27Cr
