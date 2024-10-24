Max Financial Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 23.89% YOY

Max Financial Services Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 31.6% YoY & profit decreased by 23.89% YoY

Max Financial Services Q2 Results Live : Max Financial Services declared their Q2 results on 22 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue but a notable decline in profit. The company's topline grew by 31.6% year-over-year; however, profit fell by 23.89% compared to the same quarter last year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, revenue showed a growth of 13.36%, while profit experienced a decline of 11.57%. This performance highlights some challenges despite the revenue increase.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a staggering rise of 22.04% quarter-over-quarter and a dramatic increase of 29122.46% year-over-year, raising concerns about operational efficiency.

Operating income also reflected a downturn, decreasing by 7.6% from the previous quarter, although it did show an increase of 19.72% year-over-year. This indicates mixed performance in the operational aspect of the business.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.26, which represents a decrease of 22.1% year-over-year, further emphasizing the challenges faced in profitability.

Despite these challenges, Max Financial Services has delivered a 6.32% return in the last week, 23.4% in the last six months, and an impressive 33.28% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence in the long term.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹43516.24 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1298.6 and a low of ₹854.25, showing healthy market activity and interest.

Analyst sentiment is largely positive, with 2 analysts recommending a Hold rating, 8 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 7 analysts suggesting a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 24 Oct, 2024, is to Strong Buy, reflecting optimism about the company's future prospects despite recent profit declines.

Max Financial Services Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13352.27 11778.64 +13.36% 10146.22 +31.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1209.81 991.35 +22.04% 4.14 +29122.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 57.46 52.7 +9.03% 51.16 +12.31% Total Operating Expense 13167.1 11578.23 +13.72% 9991.55 +31.78% Operating Income 185.17 200.41 -7.6% 154.67 +19.72% Net Income Before Taxes 162.1 181.75 -10.81% 158.24 +2.44% Net Income 112.56 127.29 -11.57% 147.89 -23.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.26 3.69 -11.69% 4.18 -22.1%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹112.56Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹13352.27Cr

