Max Financial Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 23.89% YOY

Max Financial Services Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 31.6% YoY & profit decreased by 23.89% YoY

Max Financial Services Q2 Results Live

Max Financial Services Q2 Results Live : Max Financial Services declared their Q2 results on 22 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue but a notable decline in profit. The company's topline grew by 31.6% year-over-year; however, profit fell by 23.89% compared to the same quarter last year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, revenue showed a growth of 13.36%, while profit experienced a decline of 11.57%. This performance highlights some challenges despite the revenue increase.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a staggering rise of 22.04% quarter-over-quarter and a dramatic increase of 29122.46% year-over-year, raising concerns about operational efficiency.

Operating income also reflected a downturn, decreasing by 7.6% from the previous quarter, although it did show an increase of 19.72% year-over-year. This indicates mixed performance in the operational aspect of the business.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.26, which represents a decrease of 22.1% year-over-year, further emphasizing the challenges faced in profitability.

Despite these challenges, Max Financial Services has delivered a 6.32% return in the last week, 23.4% in the last six months, and an impressive 33.28% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence in the long term.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 43516.24 Cr, with a 52-week high of 1298.6 and a low of 854.25, showing healthy market activity and interest.

Analyst sentiment is largely positive, with 2 analysts recommending a Hold rating, 8 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 7 analysts suggesting a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 24 Oct, 2024, is to Strong Buy, reflecting optimism about the company's future prospects despite recent profit declines.

Max Financial Services Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13352.2711778.64+13.36%10146.22+31.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1209.81991.35+22.04%4.14+29122.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization57.4652.7+9.03%51.16+12.31%
Total Operating Expense13167.111578.23+13.72%9991.55+31.78%
Operating Income185.17200.41-7.6%154.67+19.72%
Net Income Before Taxes162.1181.75-10.81%158.24+2.44%
Net Income112.56127.29-11.57%147.89-23.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.263.69-11.69%4.18-22.1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹112.56Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹13352.27Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

