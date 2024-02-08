Max Financial Services Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 33.96% YOY

Max Financial Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 38.96% & the profit decreased by 33.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 21.59% and the profit increased by 0.45%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 427.05% q-o-q & increased by 117.76% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 42.72% q-o-q & decreased by 31.21% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.28 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 34.28% Y-o-Y.
Max Financial Services has delivered 4.21% return in the last 1 week, 12.58% return in last 6 months and -4.33% YTD return.
Currently the Max Financial Services has a market cap of ₹31508.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1067.5 & ₹599.1 respectively.
As of 08 Feb, 2024 out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating & 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
The consensus recommendation as on 08 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Max Financial Services Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12336.57
|10146.22
|+21.59%
|8877.49
|+38.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|21.82
|4.14
|+427.05%
|10.02
|+117.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|54.13
|51.16
|+5.81%
|23.01
|+135.25%
|Total Operating Expense
|12115.82
|9991.55
|+21.26%
|8556.59
|+41.6%
|Operating Income
|220.75
|154.67
|+42.72%
|320.9
|-31.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|197.97
|158.24
|+25.11%
|314.54
|-37.06%
|Net Income
|148.56
|147.89
|+0.45%
|224.94
|-33.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.28
|4.18
|+2.5%
|6.52
|-34.28%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹148.56Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹12336.57Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!