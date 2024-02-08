Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Max Financial Services Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 33.96% YOY

Max Financial Services Q3 FY24 Results Live

Livemint

Max Financial Services Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 38.96% YoY & profit decreased by 33.96% YoY

Max Financial Services Q3 FY24 Results Live

Max Financial Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 38.96% & the profit decreased by 33.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 21.59% and the profit increased by 0.45%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 427.05% q-o-q & increased by 117.76% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 42.72% q-o-q & decreased by 31.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.28 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 34.28% Y-o-Y.

Max Financial Services has delivered 4.21% return in the last 1 week, 12.58% return in last 6 months and -4.33% YTD return.

Currently the Max Financial Services has a market cap of 31508.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1067.5 & 599.1 respectively.

As of 08 Feb, 2024 out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating & 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Max Financial Services Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12336.5710146.22+21.59%8877.49+38.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.824.14+427.05%10.02+117.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization54.1351.16+5.81%23.01+135.25%
Total Operating Expense12115.829991.55+21.26%8556.59+41.6%
Operating Income220.75154.67+42.72%320.9-31.21%
Net Income Before Taxes197.97158.24+25.11%314.54-37.06%
Net Income148.56147.89+0.45%224.94-33.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.284.18+2.5%6.52-34.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹148.56Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹12336.57Cr

