Max Financial Services Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 33.96% YOY

Max Financial Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 38.96% & the profit decreased by 33.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 21.59% and the profit increased by 0.45%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 427.05% q-o-q & increased by 117.76% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 42.72% q-o-q & decreased by 31.21% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.28 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 34.28% Y-o-Y.

Max Financial Services has delivered 4.21% return in the last 1 week, 12.58% return in last 6 months and -4.33% YTD return.

Currently the Max Financial Services has a market cap of ₹31508.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1067.5 & ₹599.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 08 Feb, 2024 out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating & 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The consensus recommendation as on 08 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Max Financial Services Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12336.57 10146.22 +21.59% 8877.49 +38.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 21.82 4.14 +427.05% 10.02 +117.76% Depreciation/ Amortization 54.13 51.16 +5.81% 23.01 +135.25% Total Operating Expense 12115.82 9991.55 +21.26% 8556.59 +41.6% Operating Income 220.75 154.67 +42.72% 320.9 -31.21% Net Income Before Taxes 197.97 158.24 +25.11% 314.54 -37.06% Net Income 148.56 147.89 +0.45% 224.94 -33.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.28 4.18 +2.5% 6.52 -34.28%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹148.56Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹12336.57Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!