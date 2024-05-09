Max Financial Services Q4 results : loss at ₹44.05Cr, Revenue increased by 50.3% YoY

Max Financial Services Q4 Results Live : Max Financial Services declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 50.3% & the loss came at ₹44.05cr.
It is noteworthy that Max Financial Services had declared a profit of ₹45.9cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.
Revenue grew by 20.67% compared to the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 52.7% q-o-q & increased by 24.55% Y-o-Y.
Operating income was down by 126.86% q-o-q & decreased by 175.39% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1.28 for Q4, which decreased by 195.85% Y-o-Y.
Max Financial Services has delivered -0.64% return in the last 1 week, 6.07% return in the last 6 months, and 1.61% YTD return.
Currently, Max Financial Services has a market cap of ₹33464.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1092 & ₹635.75 respectively.
As of 09 May, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Max Financial Services Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14886.02
|12336.57
|+20.67%
|9904.44
|+50.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.32
|21.82
|-52.7%
|8.29
|+24.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.66
|54.13
|-98.78%
|47.99
|-98.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|14945.31
|12115.82
|+23.35%
|9825.8
|+52.1%
|Operating Income
|-59.29
|220.75
|-126.86%
|78.65
|-175.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-59.39
|197.97
|-130%
|58.45
|-201.61%
|Net Income
|-44.05
|148.56
|-129.65%
|45.9
|-195.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.28
|4.28
|-129.86%
|1.33
|-195.85%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-44.05Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹14886.02Cr
