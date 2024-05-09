Max Financial Services Q4 results : loss at ₹44.05Cr, Revenue increased by 50.3% YoY

Max Financial Services Q4 results : Revenue increased by 50.3% YoY & loss at ₹ 44.05Cr

Max Financial Services Q4 Results Live : Max Financial Services declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 50.3% & the loss came at ₹44.05cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Max Financial Services had declared a profit of ₹45.9cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.

Revenue grew by 20.67% compared to the previous quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 52.7% q-o-q & increased by 24.55% Y-o-Y.

Operating income was down by 126.86% q-o-q & decreased by 175.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-1.28 for Q4, which decreased by 195.85% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Max Financial Services has delivered -0.64% return in the last 1 week, 6.07% return in the last 6 months, and 1.61% YTD return.

Currently, Max Financial Services has a market cap of ₹33464.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1092 & ₹635.75 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Max Financial Services Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14886.02 12336.57 +20.67% 9904.44 +50.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.32 21.82 -52.7% 8.29 +24.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.66 54.13 -98.78% 47.99 -98.62% Total Operating Expense 14945.31 12115.82 +23.35% 9825.8 +52.1% Operating Income -59.29 220.75 -126.86% 78.65 -175.39% Net Income Before Taxes -59.39 197.97 -130% 58.45 -201.61% Net Income -44.05 148.56 -129.65% 45.9 -195.98% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.28 4.28 -129.86% 1.33 -195.85%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-44.05Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹14886.02Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!