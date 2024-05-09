Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Max Financial Services Q4 results : loss at 44.05Cr, Revenue increased by 50.3% YoY

Max Financial Services Q4 results : loss at ₹44.05Cr, Revenue increased by 50.3% YoY

Livemint

Max Financial Services Q4 results : Revenue increased by 50.3% YoY & loss at 44.05Cr

Max Financial Services Q4 Results Live

Max Financial Services Q4 Results Live : Max Financial Services declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 50.3% & the loss came at 44.05cr.

It is noteworthy that Max Financial Services had declared a profit of 45.9cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.

Revenue grew by 20.67% compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 52.7% q-o-q & increased by 24.55% Y-o-Y.

Operating income was down by 126.86% q-o-q & decreased by 175.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.28 for Q4, which decreased by 195.85% Y-o-Y.

Max Financial Services has delivered -0.64% return in the last 1 week, 6.07% return in the last 6 months, and 1.61% YTD return.

Currently, Max Financial Services has a market cap of 33464.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1092 & 635.75 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Max Financial Services Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue14886.0212336.57+20.67%9904.44+50.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.3221.82-52.7%8.29+24.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.6654.13-98.78%47.99-98.62%
Total Operating Expense14945.3112115.82+23.35%9825.8+52.1%
Operating Income-59.29220.75-126.86%78.65-175.39%
Net Income Before Taxes-59.39197.97-130%58.45-201.61%
Net Income-44.05148.56-129.65%45.9-195.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.284.28-129.86%1.33-195.85%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-44.05Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹14886.02Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

