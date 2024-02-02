Max Healthcare Institute Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 30.09% YOY

Max Healthcare Institute declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 16.98% & the profit increased by 30.09% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.07% and the profit increased by 4.58%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.24% q-o-q & increased by 13.32% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1.39% q-o-q & increased by 26.71% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.97 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 29.69% Y-o-Y.
Max Healthcare Institute has delivered 0.61% return in the last 1 week, 36.69% return in last 6 months and 13.78% YTD return.
Currently the Max Healthcare Institute has a market cap of ₹75882.71 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹804.65 & ₹411.9 respectively.
As of 02 Feb, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Max Healthcare Institute Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1334.97
|1363.16
|-2.07%
|1141.24
|+16.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|506.73
|513.07
|-1.24%
|447.17
|+13.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|60.96
|57.88
|+5.32%
|57.03
|+6.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|1010.07
|1033.69
|-2.29%
|884.82
|+14.16%
|Operating Income
|324.9
|329.47
|-1.39%
|256.42
|+26.71%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|359.68
|366.42
|-1.84%
|281.44
|+27.8%
|Net Income
|289.34
|276.68
|+4.58%
|222.41
|+30.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.97
|2.84
|+4.58%
|2.29
|+29.69%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹289.34Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1334.97Cr
