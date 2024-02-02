Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Max Healthcare Institute Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 30.09% YOY

Max Healthcare Institute Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 30.09% YOY

Livemint

Max Healthcare Institute Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.98% YoY & profit increasedby 30.09% YoY

Max Healthcare Institute Q3 FY24 Results Live

Max Healthcare Institute declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 16.98% & the profit increased by 30.09% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.07% and the profit increased by 4.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.24% q-o-q & increased by 13.32% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.39% q-o-q & increased by 26.71% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.97 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 29.69% Y-o-Y.

Max Healthcare Institute has delivered 0.61% return in the last 1 week, 36.69% return in last 6 months and 13.78% YTD return.

Currently the Max Healthcare Institute has a market cap of 75882.71 Cr and 52wk high/low of 804.65 & 411.9 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Max Healthcare Institute Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1334.971363.16-2.07%1141.24+16.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total506.73513.07-1.24%447.17+13.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization60.9657.88+5.32%57.03+6.89%
Total Operating Expense1010.071033.69-2.29%884.82+14.16%
Operating Income324.9329.47-1.39%256.42+26.71%
Net Income Before Taxes359.68366.42-1.84%281.44+27.8%
Net Income289.34276.68+4.58%222.41+30.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.972.84+4.58%2.29+29.69%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹289.34Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1334.97Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.