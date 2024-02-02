Max Healthcare Institute Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 30.09% YOY

Max Healthcare Institute declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 16.98% & the profit increased by 30.09% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.07% and the profit increased by 4.58%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.24% q-o-q & increased by 13.32% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.39% q-o-q & increased by 26.71% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.97 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 29.69% Y-o-Y.

Max Healthcare Institute has delivered 0.61% return in the last 1 week, 36.69% return in last 6 months and 13.78% YTD return.

Currently the Max Healthcare Institute has a market cap of ₹75882.71 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹804.65 & ₹411.9 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 02 Feb, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Max Healthcare Institute Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1334.97 1363.16 -2.07% 1141.24 +16.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 506.73 513.07 -1.24% 447.17 +13.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 60.96 57.88 +5.32% 57.03 +6.89% Total Operating Expense 1010.07 1033.69 -2.29% 884.82 +14.16% Operating Income 324.9 329.47 -1.39% 256.42 +26.71% Net Income Before Taxes 359.68 366.42 -1.84% 281.44 +27.8% Net Income 289.34 276.68 +4.58% 222.41 +30.09% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.97 2.84 +4.58% 2.29 +29.69%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹289.34Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1334.97Cr

