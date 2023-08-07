Max Healthcare net profit up 27% YoY to ₹291 crore in Q11 min read 07 Aug 2023, 05:01 PM IST
Max Healthcare recorded a 17% rise in revenue to ₹1,719 crore in the same quarter of the current fiscal year.
New Delhi: Max Healthcare Institute Limited on Monday reported a profit after tax of ₹291 crore in the June quarter, up 27% year-on-year. The company recorded a 17% rise in revenue to ₹1,719 crore in the same quarter of the current fiscal year.
