Max Healthcare Q3 results: Net profit rises 26% to 338 crore

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on Wednesday reported a 26% growth in its profit after tax at ₹338 crore in the December quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company had posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹269 crore in the third quarter of FY23, Max Healthcare Institute said in a statement.

Also Read | India's April-December fiscal deficit at ₹ 9.82 lakh crore, 55% of FY24 target Network gross revenue stood at ₹1,779 crore, up 14% as compared to ₹1,559 crore in the same period a year ago, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Max Healthcare Institute Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said the company continued to witness positive trends on all parameters even during this quarter. This translated into revenue and profitability growth, despite expected softness in occupancies due to the festive season.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Angel One lists 4 top technical stock picks; check full list "Further, our entry into central UP (Uttar Pradesh) through the acquisition of Sahara Hospital will strengthen our presence in Northern India and will act as a stepping stone in growing Max Healthcare's presence in the region," he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!