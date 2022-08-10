Max Healthcare’s gross revenue stood at Rs1,473 crore, up 6% YoY

Announcing Q1 results, Dr. Abhay Soi, Chairman and MD, Max Healthcare Institute said, “Q1 FY23 performance reflects normalisation of revenues and operating EBITDA post Omicron wave in the previous quarter. The quarter saw improvement in all operational and financial parameters. With well laid out plan for distilling payor mix and expansion plans currently underway, we expect to further build on this performance in the coming years. Moreover, we seek to employ our deleveraged Balance sheet towards inorganic growth in the near term."