NEW DELHI: Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on Tuesday said its gross network revenue rose a massive 124% year-on-year (YoY), and 19% sequentially, to Rs1,385 crore during the June quarter (Q1FY22).

Network operating EBITDA rose to Rs360 crore from Rs22 crore a year ago, and Rs263 crore during the March quarter. This is the highest ever quarterly operating EBITDA and represents third consecutive quarter of EBITDA growth both in absolute and margin terms.

Operating margin stood at 27.2% for the quarter, up from 3.9% in the corresponding quarter in FY21, and 309 bps higher on quarter. Net profit rose Rs205 crore from Rs375 crore a year ago.

Financial performance improved over trailing quarter despite an 8.2% drop in ARPOB. Margin expansion was driven by high occupancy, improvement in direct costs ratios and significant uptake in covid-19 vaccination in the initial six weeks post launch on 1 May, which touched a high of 48,600 doses /day. Significant improvement in Operating EBITDA was also attributed to gains from augmentation of clinical programmes and structural cost savings undertaken over the last two fiscal, the company said.

Average bed occupancy in Q1 FY22 stood at 80.8%, while June occupancy dropped to 69.4%, with only around 60 COVID-19 patients under treatment at network hospitals as on 30 June. Non-covid admissions have been ramping up, though.

Revenues of Max Lab, the non-captive pathology business vertical, grew 2.4 times YoY to Rs35.9 crore. Regular (non-covid) business grew 189% YoY and 25% QoQ. During the quarter, Max Lab added 60 new collection centres taking the count of active partner network to 480.





