Max Healthcare's Q1 operating margin at all-time high

Financial performance improved over trailing quarter despite an 8.2% drop in ARPOB. Margin expansion was driven by high occupancy, improvement in direct costs ratios and significant uptake in covid-19 vaccination in the initial six weeks post launch on 1 May, which touched a high of 48,600 doses /day. Significant improvement in Operating EBITDA was also attributed to gains from augmentation of clinical programmes and structural cost savings undertaken over the last two fiscal, the company said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}