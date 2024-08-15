Max India Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 120.88% YoY

Max India Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 34.94% YoY & loss increased by 120.88% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Max India Q1 Results Live
Max India Q1 Results Live

Max India Q1 Results Live : Max India Q1 Results Live: Max India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline, or revenue, saw a significant decrease of 34.94% year-over-year. Simultaneously, the net loss for the quarter increased by a staggering 120.88% YoY, highlighting substantial financial challenges for the company.

Comparing the current quarter to the previous one, the revenue declined by 41.25%, while the loss increased by 25.03%. This sequential decline further underscores the tough operating environment Max India is navigating.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses exhibited mixed results. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, these expenses declined by 1.98%. However, when compared year-over-year, SG&A expenses increased by 34.9%, indicating rising cost pressures.

Operating income for the quarter also painted a bleak picture. It was down by 37.79% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by a significant 114.04% year-over-year, reflecting the operational difficulties faced by Max India.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -6.25, which is a decrease of 120.26% YoY. This negative EPS further highlights the company's deteriorating profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Max India has delivered a return of -0.08% in the last week. However, looking at a broader timeframe, the company has provided a 63.41% return over the past six months and an impressive 93.6% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Max India has a market capitalization of 1363.98 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 338 and a 52-week low of 129.3, reflecting significant volatility in its share price over the past year.

Max India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue26.4645.04-41.25%40.67-34.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total34.2134.9-1.98%25.36+34.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.932.98+31.88%2.4+63.75%
Total Operating Expense58.3368.17-14.43%55.56+4.99%
Operating Income-31.87-23.13-37.79%-14.89-114.04%
Net Income Before Taxes-26.87-20.31-32.3%-10.3-160.87%
Net Income-26.97-21.57-25.03%-12.21-120.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS-6.25-5-25%-2.84-120.26%
FAQs
₹-26.97Cr
₹26.46Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:15 PM IST
