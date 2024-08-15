Max India Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 120.88% YoY

Max India Q1 Results Live : Max India Q1 Results Live: Max India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline, or revenue, saw a significant decrease of 34.94% year-over-year. Simultaneously, the net loss for the quarter increased by a staggering 120.88% YoY, highlighting substantial financial challenges for the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing the current quarter to the previous one, the revenue declined by 41.25%, while the loss increased by 25.03%. This sequential decline further underscores the tough operating environment Max India is navigating.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses exhibited mixed results. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, these expenses declined by 1.98%. However, when compared year-over-year, SG&A expenses increased by 34.9%, indicating rising cost pressures.

Operating income for the quarter also painted a bleak picture. It was down by 37.79% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by a significant 114.04% year-over-year, reflecting the operational difficulties faced by Max India.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-6.25, which is a decrease of 120.26% YoY. This negative EPS further highlights the company's deteriorating profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Max India has delivered a return of -0.08% in the last week. However, looking at a broader timeframe, the company has provided a 63.41% return over the past six months and an impressive 93.6% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Max India has a market capitalization of ₹1363.98 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹338 and a 52-week low of ₹129.3, reflecting significant volatility in its share price over the past year.

Max India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 26.46 45.04 -41.25% 40.67 -34.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 34.21 34.9 -1.98% 25.36 +34.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.93 2.98 +31.88% 2.4 +63.75% Total Operating Expense 58.33 68.17 -14.43% 55.56 +4.99% Operating Income -31.87 -23.13 -37.79% -14.89 -114.04% Net Income Before Taxes -26.87 -20.31 -32.3% -10.3 -160.87% Net Income -26.97 -21.57 -25.03% -12.21 -120.88% Diluted Normalized EPS -6.25 -5 -25% -2.84 -120.26%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-26.97Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹26.46Cr

