Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Max India Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 120.88% YoY

Max India Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 120.88% YoY

Livemint

Max India Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 34.94% YoY & loss increased by 120.88% YoY

Max India Q1 Results Live

Max India Q1 Results Live : Max India Q1 Results Live: Max India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline, or revenue, saw a significant decrease of 34.94% year-over-year. Simultaneously, the net loss for the quarter increased by a staggering 120.88% YoY, highlighting substantial financial challenges for the company.

Comparing the current quarter to the previous one, the revenue declined by 41.25%, while the loss increased by 25.03%. This sequential decline further underscores the tough operating environment Max India is navigating.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses exhibited mixed results. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, these expenses declined by 1.98%. However, when compared year-over-year, SG&A expenses increased by 34.9%, indicating rising cost pressures.

Operating income for the quarter also painted a bleak picture. It was down by 37.79% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by a significant 114.04% year-over-year, reflecting the operational difficulties faced by Max India.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -6.25, which is a decrease of 120.26% YoY. This negative EPS further highlights the company's deteriorating profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Max India has delivered a return of -0.08% in the last week. However, looking at a broader timeframe, the company has provided a 63.41% return over the past six months and an impressive 93.6% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Max India has a market capitalization of 1363.98 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 338 and a 52-week low of 129.3, reflecting significant volatility in its share price over the past year.

Max India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue26.4645.04-41.25%40.67-34.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total34.2134.9-1.98%25.36+34.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.932.98+31.88%2.4+63.75%
Total Operating Expense58.3368.17-14.43%55.56+4.99%
Operating Income-31.87-23.13-37.79%-14.89-114.04%
Net Income Before Taxes-26.87-20.31-32.3%-10.3-160.87%
Net Income-26.97-21.57-25.03%-12.21-120.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS-6.25-5-25%-2.84-120.26%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-26.97Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹26.46Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.