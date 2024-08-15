Max India Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 120.88% YoY

Max India Q1 Results Live : Max India Q1 Results Live: Max India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline, or revenue, saw a significant decrease of 34.94% year-over-year. Simultaneously, the net loss for the quarter increased by a staggering 120.88% YoY, highlighting substantial financial challenges for the company.
Comparing the current quarter to the previous one, the revenue declined by 41.25%, while the loss increased by 25.03%. This sequential decline further underscores the tough operating environment Max India is navigating.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses exhibited mixed results. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, these expenses declined by 1.98%. However, when compared year-over-year, SG&A expenses increased by 34.9%, indicating rising cost pressures.
Operating income for the quarter also painted a bleak picture. It was down by 37.79% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by a significant 114.04% year-over-year, reflecting the operational difficulties faced by Max India.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-6.25, which is a decrease of 120.26% YoY. This negative EPS further highlights the company's deteriorating profitability.
In terms of stock performance, Max India has delivered a return of -0.08% in the last week. However, looking at a broader timeframe, the company has provided a 63.41% return over the past six months and an impressive 93.6% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Max India has a market capitalization of ₹1363.98 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹338 and a 52-week low of ₹129.3, reflecting significant volatility in its share price over the past year.
Max India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|26.46
|45.04
|-41.25%
|40.67
|-34.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|34.21
|34.9
|-1.98%
|25.36
|+34.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.93
|2.98
|+31.88%
|2.4
|+63.75%
|Total Operating Expense
|58.33
|68.17
|-14.43%
|55.56
|+4.99%
|Operating Income
|-31.87
|-23.13
|-37.79%
|-14.89
|-114.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-26.87
|-20.31
|-32.3%
|-10.3
|-160.87%
|Net Income
|-26.97
|-21.57
|-25.03%
|-12.21
|-120.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-6.25
|-5
|-25%
|-2.84
|-120.26%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-26.97Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹26.46Cr
